Yooka-Laylee – Day One Patch

Der anstehende Release von Yooka-Laylee weckt Freude bei den Fans der alten Schulte, die das nostalgische Gefühl der klassischen Jump’n’Run-Abenteuer zu N64-Zeiten aufleben lassen möchten. Auch wenn der geistige Nachfolger von dem dicken Bären und dem schrillen Vogel dieses Gefühl beinahe perfekt überträgt, wie ihr in unserer Review nachlesen könnt, so gibt es noch mehrere kleine Macken.
Dieser Umstand ist Playtonic Games und Team 17 bewusst, deshalb arbeiten sie an einer schnellen Optimierung. Dazu gehört ein Day One Patch, der mit dem Release verfügbar sein wir. Die folgenden Änderungen bringt dieser mit sich:
- [Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon
- [Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Planker’s challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh
- [Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics
- [Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero
- [Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Block’s room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated
- [Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move
- Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene
- Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement
- Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier
- Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino
- Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game
Yooka-Laylee erscheint am 11.04.2017 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One. Die Nintendo Switch Version wird etwas später veröffentlicht.
