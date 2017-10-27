WWE 2K18 – Neuer Patch veröffentlicht

WWE 2K18 ist seit einigen Tagen auf dem Markt und viele Spieler haben es mit stellenweise üblen Bugs zu tun. Daher kommen nun gute Nachrichten: Denn 2K Sports hat einen Patch für das Spiel veröffentlicht.
Dieser behebt vor allem Probleme mit dem Road to Glory- und Universe-Mode. Die Notes sind wie folgt:
Road to Glory Fixes
• Fixed issue where a MyPLAYER’s qualification progress was reset in bad networking situations in Road to Glory.
• Fixed issue with PSN wait time and matchmaking times in Road to Glory.
Highlight Video:
• Create a video – added the ability to choose from cutscenes using the following entrance, promo, and universe/career. From these sub options you can choose the cast (wrestlers) for the highlights.
General Bug Fixing
• Gameplay: The referee fails to count pin falls or disqualifications in 8-man matches with entrances on in gameplay.
• Fixed an issue where Ref doesn’t count the pin in Tag Team matches when entrances are enabled.
• Universe: The title fatal crashes when starting any promo in Universe.
• Fixed crash that would occur when starting a user-created Self-Promotion Promo.
• Fixed an exploit that allowed rivalries to occur between Superstars of different genders
• Fixed not being able to select the “No Mercy” PPV theme when customizing a PPV.
• Fixed Royal Rumble winners being booked into title matches for the World Title of both co-hosting shows at WrestleMania.
• Fixed some cases where rivalries would break and lead to continuous One-on-One and Two-on-Two matches between the rivals.
– Note: This patch will not retroactively fix a broken rivalry.
• Fixed cutscenes where the wrong Superstars are shown, or where Superstars are swapped.
• Reduced chances of Falls Count Anywhere matches being booked on Major Shows.
• Increased chances of rivalries occurring that involve a champion; this should lead to more title matches occurring overall.
• The Duration of naturally-occurring rivalries will now vary.
– Non-title rivalries will be randomized between Short and Medium durations.
– Title rivalries will be randomized between Medium and Long durations.