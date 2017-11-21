WWE 2K18 – Neuer Patch im Anmarsch

Nachdem wir uns bereits im Test zu WWE 2K18 über die vielen Bugs beschwert haben, veröffentlicht 2K Sports im Laufe des heutigen Tages ein neues Update auf Xbox One und PS4. Die Inhalte der Version 1.05 sind dabei wie folgt:

-General MyCareer fixes

– Balanced the AI’s pin escape probabilities

– Balanced the frequency in which AI Superstars utilize the Drag mechanic

-Adjusted the Damage display for Submission moves. Submissions now correctly reference the correct limb

-Fixed an issue where AI incorrectly referenced “Grapple” reversal rates for Finishers if the Finisher was preceded by an automated reposition

-Fixed Pin Combo for World’ Strongest Splash

-Fixed Superstar names being replaced with the names of alternate attires during an entrance run-in.

-Fixed Squash Matches not occurring in player-edited matches.

-Various adjustments to in-game animations to prevent warping