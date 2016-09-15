World of Warcraft: Legion – Patch 7.1 auf dem Testserver

Das aktuelle WoW-Addon Legion ist zwar erschienen, wird jedoch weiterhin optimiert. Um an diesen Verbesserungen teilzuhaben, werden aktuelle Patches zuvor auf dem Testserver ausprobiert. Eben jene wurden nun mit Patch 7.1 versorgt.

Nachfolgend die vorläufigen Patchnotes 7.1 für den Legion Testserver:

Karazhan Mythic Dungeon

New attunement questline in Deadwind Pass.

Trial of Valor Raid

Short questline leading into the raid.

New World Quests: Kvaldir landing sites.

The Nighthold Raid

New Nightfallen story quests, with new content every week leading up to the opening of The Nighthold.

New World Quests supporting the continued Nightfallen story.

New World Quests

Falcosaurs Swarm! — The coastline of the Broken Isles is under assault from an invasive, predatory species, and they’re breeding out of control!

Falcosaurs drop Falcosaur Eggs and Falcosaur Feathers, reagents for new First Aid and Cooking recipes available from the Wardens faction at Honored and Revered.

Find and raise your Orphaned Falcosaur pet, leading to an exclusive new mount.

New World Event Area

Return to Alcaz Isle – Dr. Weavil and the Drudge Gnomes

Get to the bottom of Dr. Weavil’s insidious plans on Alcaz Isle.

Rewards include the Big Red Ray toy for everyone and tamable mechanical spiders for Hunters.

Class Changes

Death Knight

Frozen Pulse now triggers if you have fewer than 2 full Runes (was 1).

Frozen Pulse damage reduced to 60% of Attack Power (was 72%).

Glacial Advance now hits targets in melee range more reliably.

Demon Hunter

Abilities learned have been spaced out:

Sigil of Silence – Level 101

Empower Wards – Level 103

Sigil of Misery – Level 105

Druid

Mastery: Harmony now includes Frenzied Regeneration.

Ysera’s Gift will only heal party or raid members.

Living Seed now copies 25% of the crit heal (was 50%).

Seeds of the World Tree now increases that amount by 8%/point (was 10%).

Swiftmend healing increased to 770% of Spell Power (was 700%).

(Balance, Guardian, Feral) Druids how have Regrowth in place of Healing Touch.

Regrowth is castable in Moonkin Form.

Talents, artifact traits, and legendaries have been updated to affect Regrowth where appropriate.

(Restoration) Regrowth has 40% additional chance to crit (was 60%).

Activating Incarnation no longer triggers a global cooldown for any spec.

Incarnation: Chosen of Elune once again provides the armored Moonkin model.

Galactic Guardian:

Now causes Moonfire to generate 10 Rage (was 15).

Now increases its direct damage by 300%.

Now has a power aura.

Now has a power aura.

Hunter

Track Mechanicals granted to all gnome and goblin hunters, as well as any hunter who uses the Mecha-Bond Imprint Matrix.

Vulnerable now increases damage by 50% (was 25%), stacking up to 2 times (was 3 times).

New Hunter talent (replacing Dash):

Trailblazer: Your movement speed is increased by 25% anytime you have not attacked for 3 seconds.

(Survival) Animal Instincts has been redesigned: Flanking Strike now also reduces the remaining cooldown of a random one of the following abilities:

Flanking Strike

Flanking Strike Mongoose Bite

Aspect of the Eagle

Harpoon

Mage

(Frost) Brain Freeze now also increases the damage of your next Flurry by 30%.

Monk

(Windwalker, Brewmaster) Crackling Jade Lightning now costs 20 Energy, plus 20 Energy per second.

Paladin

Retribution Aura no longer ignores tanks (including self)

In talent trees, Divine Steed for Holy and Retribution, and Blessing of Salvation for Protection have been replaced with a new talent:

Cavalier: Divine Steed now has 2 charges.

Retribution

Holy Wrath now deals 200% of your missing health in damage to 4 nearby enemies, up to 120% of your maximum health.

Blade of Wrath has been redesigned: (Passive) Your auto attacks have a chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.

Crusade has been redesigned: Replaces Avenging Wrath. (Instant -2 minute cooldown) Profoundly empowers your Judgment for 20 seconds.

While empowered, Judgment generates 1 Holy Power, has a 75% reduced cooldown, and increases your damage and healing by 3%, stacking up to 15 times.

Protection

First Avenger: Avenger’s Shield now add +50% damage to the first target, and +10% Grand Crusader proc chance.

Priest

(Shadow) Arcane Torrent now generates 15 Insanity.

Rogue

Kingsbane now generates one combo point.

Hemorrhage, Marked for Death, and Ghostly Strike show up on the caster’s nameplates.

Shaman

Fire Elemental, Earth Elemental, and Feral Spirits now all have totem timers.

Earthquake Totem has been renamed to Earthquake and no longer summons a totem.

Warlock

Demon Skin and Demonic Circle have swapped talent locations.

Devour Magic has returned for Felhunters.

Unstable Affliction now overlaps when cast multiple times, rather than „rolling“ any remaining damage into the new cast. This does not change the total damage dealt by multiple casts, but makes it easier for players to see the strength of an Unstable Afﬂiction on a given target.

Compounding Horror trait redesigned: its buff causes your next Unstable Afﬂiction to deal (32% Spell Power) Shadow damage instantly. stacking up to 5 times

(Afﬂiction) Soul Efﬂgy is now immune to AOE damage.

(Demonology) Demonic Empowerment now increases health by 20% (was 50%).

(Demonology) Thal’kiel’s consumption deals damage equal to 8% of pet health (from 6%).

Warrior

Inspiring Presence now affects party and raid members only.

Leveling

In this patch, a large number of changes are made to improve the order and flow of abilities gained while leveling all classes.

In many cases, the level 1-10 abilities that introduce the class have changed.

Many special bonuses and features for class abilities are now granted by upgrades that are learned at a later level.

This applies to every spec for every class other than Death Knight and Demon Hunters.

Examples:

Druids below level 10 now use Wrath and Moonfire as their primary damage abilities, rather than Shred and Ferocious Bite.

While Smite will still be the first spell given to Priests at level 1, the added absorb shield effect will be an upgrade learned by Discipline at level 36, as the purpose of that effect is to add to healing in group content

Rogues will start leveling with an ability that attacks with one weapon and generates one combo point. Rogues who choose Assassination specialization will replace that ability with Mutilate at level 40.

Pet Battles

Raiding with Leashes IV

Delve into Ulduar. Trial of the Crusader, and Ice Crown Citadel in search of rare pets and the chance to do battle with a new Celestial foe!

Player vs. Player

Nagrand Arena has received a signiﬁcant visual update

Honor System

Honor talents will no longer be lost when a player chooses to Prestige.

Players will receive gold or artifact power in lieu of honor talents at higher prestige levels.

Unrated Rewards

The quality of items rewarded from skinnish and random battlegrounds now increases based on the player’s Honor Level.

Rated Rewards