Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Update 1.21 mit Changelog

Auch wenn Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End das vermutlich letzte Abenteuer des beliebten Nathan Drake war, muss die Spielerfahrung damit noch lange nicht vorbei sein. Das PS4-exklusive Spiel bringt den inzwischen obligatorischen Multiplayerpart mit sich, der sich trotz dem starken Storyfokus sehr unterhaltsam spielt. Entsprechend versorgt Naughty Dog uns mit regelmäßigen Updates, welche den Multiplayer kontinuierlich verbessern sollen. Natürlich werden im Patch 1.21 reihenweise Bugs adressiert, aber auch Balancing und Anpassungen am King of the Hill-Spielmodus werden durchgeführt. Anbei die vollständige Changelog:

King of the Hill

Victory Points per hill increased from 60 to 80

KO’ing defenders will award the attacking team 4 Victory Points

If a defender is KO’d within the first five seconds after capturing a hill, they will respawn

When a team reaches the max Victory Points, they must capture one more hill (known as Victory Hill) to win the match

UI revamped to better communicate game rules and readability

Duration for Wrath of El Dorado reduced by 50% in this mode; Wrath is still quite powerful but this allows other Mysticals to play a prominent role too

General

Added a new feature: Personal Stats Page

VIP Relic Bonus has increased from 20% to 40%

Added 3 Weapons

Added 3 Survival Boosters

Added 37 Vanity Items

Added 6 Taunts

Added 25 character skin color palettes for each new skin

Personal Stats Page: players can view their personal stats across multiple game modes

Classic Mode removed from the Beta Playlist. Stay tuned for more details on its return

Bugfixes

Multiple level bug fixes

Fixed the issue where players did not receive hardcore rewards after completion

Fixed the issue where sniper sidekicks would occasionally float above the ground while taking cover

Fixed the issue where Skeleton Drake’s Jaw would unhinge while performing certain taunts

Fixed the issue where Loadout point icons where not appearing when unlocking in chests from the store

Fixed the issue where please wait text remained on screen after selecting vanity chests with an unopened chest available

Fixed the issue where rope did not appear on the player’s hip in cinema

Fixed the issue where Bounty Skull Icon appeared incorrectly if the player viewed in cinema and switched player perspectives

Fixed the issue where the wooden bridge in Scotland appeared invisible when viewed in Cinema mode

Fixed the issue where the player could become stuck if the store was disabled while they attempted to purchase items from the customization menu

Fixed the issue where players were able to taunt with the rope attached to a grapple point

Fixed the issue where props from taunts remained in place when player is instantly KO’d mid taunt

Fixed the issue where there was no relic challenge for Spirit of the Djinn Mystical

Balance

0.25 second increase to C4 Detonator

Updated speed and abort frames for ledge grabs, allowing for edge attacker to recover faster from missed hits

Survival

3 new boosters:

Iron Jaw

XP Farmer

Heavy Weapons Expert

Bugfixes