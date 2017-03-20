Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Game of the Year beim SXSW Gaming Awards

Beim SXSW Gaming Award 2017 in Austin, Texas, gewann Naughty Dog mit Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End den Game of the Year Award. Ein weiterer Award, den sich Nathan Drake mit seinem letzten Abenteuer nach Hause holt. Aufgrund der großartigen Bewertung von Fans und Kritikern auch nicht verwunderlich.
Insgesamt gab es 23 Kategorien und Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End gewann gleich fünf davon. Eine sehr prächtige, aber auch verdiente Anzahl. Nathan Drake hätte keinen würdigeren Abschied feiern können. Allerdings wurden auch andere Spiele ausgezeichnet und gingen somit nicht leer aus. Die gesamte Übersicht der Gewinner findet ihr direkt im Anschluss:
SXSW Gaming Awards
- Excellence in SFX: Battlefield 1
- Excellence in Musical Score: DOOM
- Excellence in Technical Achievement: Battlefield 1
- Excellence in Visual Achievement: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Excellence in Animation: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Excellence in Art: Firewatch
- Excellence in Convergence: Batman: The Telltale Series
- Excellence in Multiplayer: Overwatch
- Most Memorable Character: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Most Promising New Intellectual Property: Overwatch
- Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game: Starbound
- Excellence in Gameplay: DOOM
- Excellence in Design: Dishonored 2
- Excellence in Narrative: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: That Dragon, Cancer
- Gamer’s Voice Multiplayer: Arena Gods
- Gamer’s Voice Single Player: Owlboy
- Fan Creation of the Year: Brutal Doom 64
- Trending Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Esports Game of the Year: Overwatch
- Tabletop Game of the Year: Arkham Horror: The Card Game
- Mobile Game of the Year: Pokémon GO
- Video Game of the Year: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End