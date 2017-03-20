Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Game of the Year beim SXSW Gaming Awards

Beim SXSW Gaming Award 2017 in Austin, Texas, gewann Naughty Dog mit Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End den Game of the Year Award. Ein weiterer Award, den sich Nathan Drake mit seinem letzten Abenteuer nach Hause holt. Aufgrund der großartigen Bewertung von Fans und Kritikern auch nicht verwunderlich.

Insgesamt gab es 23 Kategorien und Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End gewann gleich fünf davon. Eine sehr prächtige, aber auch verdiente Anzahl. Nathan Drake hätte keinen würdigeren Abschied feiern können. Allerdings wurden auch andere Spiele ausgezeichnet und gingen somit nicht leer aus. Die gesamte Übersicht der Gewinner findet ihr direkt im Anschluss:

SXSW Gaming Awards