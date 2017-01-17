Titanfall – Aus für den Mobile-Ableger

Da der Mobile-Sektor boomt, wollte EA auch Titanfall in diesem Bereich etablieren. Mit Titanfall: Frontier sollte eine Art Kartenspiel es auf eure Tablets und Smartphones schaffen. Sogar eine Beta-Phase wurde für das Spiel schon gestartet. Nun teilen die Entwickler mit, dass das Spiel nicht mehr erscheinen wird. In ihrem Statement auf Facebook erklären sie, dass das Spiel nicht das actiongeladene, schnelle Gameplay eines Titanfalls liefern könne und aus diesem Grund die Server bereits am 20. Januar abgeschaltet werden. Die Konzepte des Spiels könnten sich jedoch in weiteren Mobile-Projekten wiederfinden.

Der genaue Wortlaut liest sich wie folgt:

„It is our goal to create the best Titanfall mobile games that showcase the fast-paced action, mobility and, of course, the power of Titans in this iconic series. We’ve learned an incredible amount in the beta test of Titanfall: Frontline, but in the end felt the experience wasn’t ready to deliver the intense action-packed gameplay synonymous with Titanfall. While it’s never easy to cancel a game, we’re excited to take some of the concepts we saw resonate with players and build off of them in future Titanfall mobile games. Titanfall: Frontline’s closed beta will be winding down in the next few days, and servers will go offline on January 20, 2017.“