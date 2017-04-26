Titanfall 2 – Störimpuls im Grenzland DLC

Mit dem neuesten DLC Störimpuls im Grenzland veröffentlicht Respawn die nächste kostenlose Erweiterung für Titanfall 2. Neben der neuen Karte Glitch und der Live-Fire-Map Deck erhalten wir auch eine neue Fraktion sowie eine Exekution. Zusätzlich wurden nun die vollständigen Patchnotes veröffentlicht, sodass wir einen Überblick über alle Optimierungen haben, die am Spiel vorgenommen wurden.
New Featured Modes [we’ll be introducing these at different times in the near future]
- Glitch 24/7: Get a feel for the new map by playing a variety of modes on just the Glitch map
- Marked for Death: 6v6. One member of each team is Marked as targets and both teams must defend their target while trying to kill the other team’s target. Once one of the marked players are killed, the surviving Mark’s team is rewarded a point. After a few seconds, new Marks are chosen. First team to 10 kills wins.
- Titan Brawl: Think of this as Team Deathmatch with just Titans. 5v5 mode with Titans only [no ejecting] and respawning. Each kill counts for 1 point and first team to 30 points wins.
- Iron Last Titan Standing: It’s the Last Titan Standing you know and love with a few new rules. 5v5 with no ejecting and no batteries.
NEW FEATURES
- Main Menu Update: We dressed things up a bit with new background videos, updates, and tiles with rad stuff we think you should check out
- Increase Pilot Gen to 100
- Added Live Fire mode to Private Match options
- You can now choose between regular, Prime, or random for executions for Titans if you own the Prime Titan
MATCHMAKING AND NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS
- Game will now emit a sound when it is going to connect you to a match. Our PC brethren will want to make sure to set Settings > Audio > Sound In Background to On to hear game sounds when the game is not focused. This is for all audio, including the matchmade sound
- Fixes to address parties occasionally getting split up
- Players that join late to a party making it too large for the current playlist will now cancel matchmaking
- Fixed issue where you could not invite friends after starting a private match
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
- The game will now remember Multiplayer as last played in Main Menu – no more accidentally selecting Single Player!
- Removed sun flare for maps Colony, Exoplanet, Forwardbase Kodai
- Gates, the 6/4 Faction Leader, now uses the campaign model
TITAN BALANCE
General
- Titan Melee – Reduced area of effect for all Titans except Ronin
Ronin
- Fixed a bug with Sword Block not always blocking the intended amount of incoming damage
Ion
- Small reduction in Laser Shot’s cone angle
PILOT BALANCE
Arc Grenades
- Arc Grenades now have only 1 charge
- Arc Grenades recharge faster
Holopilot
- Holopilots can now walk through the Amped Wall
- Holopilots can now crouch walk
Mastiff
- Made crosshair smaller so if you have a bead on an enemy you’ll more likely to deal high damage
- Projectile width will increase quicker to improve consistency of damage in close quarters
EVA
- Now need to be closer to deal max damage
- Slightly Increased spread to compensate
Devotion
- Reduced the near and very far damage of the Amped Devotion
Charge Rifle
- Small increase to its base damage
Archer
- Reduced missile tracking speed. It will still continue to track targets, but not to the extreme amount it has been since the last patch
Crosshairs
- Crosshair dots no longer turn off when firing all assault rifles and SMGs
- Fixed issue with the R101 where the reticle would disappear while cloaked
GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS
CTF
- Added a 1st Half/2nd Half indicators to HUD for CTF
- Fixed issue in CTF where the flag was unreturnable after being dropped by an enemy
- Fixed a bug in CTF where the flag could be returned by dead players
- Dropped flags will now drop more reliably in areas with low ceiling clearance
LTS
- Hooked up the missing LTS VO line letting you know you’re the Last Titan Standing
- Fixed an issue where players would see a black screen while waiting for players to connect. It now says “jumping to location” like other modes
- Updated the player status HUD elements
MISC BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue with tracking rockets missing the dropship
- Fix for Scorch Nitro nose art:
- Scorch and Scorch Prime now have different nose art for the “Firebrand”
- Scorch Prime will keep the same “Demons” nose art
- Scorch now uses a slightly modified pre-order version of “Firebrand” that will also contain the “Demon” art
- Fixed issue where the Blacksite Scorch Warpaint would not appear in first person
- Fixed issue where Legion would spin and face opposite direction when performing his execution as an Auto Titan
- Fixed a bug where ejecting during Legion’s Power Shot could leave you unable to melee
- Fixes to 3rd person animation for some Titans
- Fixed bug where a Pilot could not execute an enemy if their movement speed was reduced
- Fixed a bug where a Pilot rodeoing a Titan wouldn’t see it’s health bar as Doomed
