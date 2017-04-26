Titanfall 2 – Störimpuls im Grenzland DLC

Mit dem neuesten DLC Störimpuls im Grenzland veröffentlicht Respawn die nächste kostenlose Erweiterung für Titanfall 2. Neben der neuen Karte Glitch und der Live-Fire-Map Deck erhalten wir auch eine neue Fraktion sowie eine Exekution. Zusätzlich wurden nun die vollständigen Patchnotes veröffentlicht, sodass wir einen Überblick über alle Optimierungen haben, die am Spiel vorgenommen wurden.

New Featured Modes [we’ll be introducing these at different times in the near future]

Glitch 24/7: Get a feel for the new map by playing a variety of modes on just the Glitch map

Marked for Death: 6v6. One member of each team is Marked as targets and both teams must defend their target while trying to kill the other team’s target. Once one of the marked players are killed, the surviving Mark’s team is rewarded a point. After a few seconds, new Marks are chosen. First team to 10 kills wins.

Titan Brawl: Think of this as Team Deathmatch with just Titans. 5v5 mode with Titans only [no ejecting] and respawning. Each kill counts for 1 point and first team to 30 points wins.

Iron Last Titan Standing: It’s the Last Titan Standing you know and love with a few new rules. 5v5 with no ejecting and no batteries.

NEW FEATURES

Main Menu Update: We dressed things up a bit with new background videos, updates, and tiles with rad stuff we think you should check out

Increase Pilot Gen to 100

Added Live Fire mode to Private Match options

You can now choose between regular, Prime, or random for executions for Titans if you own the Prime Titan

MATCHMAKING AND NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS

Game will now emit a sound when it is going to connect you to a match. Our PC brethren will want to make sure to set Settings > Audio > Sound In Background to On to hear game sounds when the game is not focused. This is for all audio, including the matchmade sound

Fixes to address parties occasionally getting split up

Players that join late to a party making it too large for the current playlist will now cancel matchmaking

Fixed issue where you could not invite friends after starting a private match

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

The game will now remember Multiplayer as last played in Main Menu – no more accidentally selecting Single Player!

Removed sun flare for maps Colony, Exoplanet, Forwardbase Kodai

Gates, the 6/4 Faction Leader, now uses the campaign model

TITAN BALANCE

General

Titan Melee – Reduced area of effect for all Titans except Ronin

Ronin

Fixed a bug with Sword Block not always blocking the intended amount of incoming damage

Ion

Small reduction in Laser Shot’s cone angle

PILOT BALANCE



Arc Grenades

Arc Grenades now have only 1 charge

Arc Grenades recharge faster

Holopilot

Holopilots can now walk through the Amped Wall

Holopilots can now crouch walk

Mastiff

Made crosshair smaller so if you have a bead on an enemy you’ll more likely to deal high damage

Projectile width will increase quicker to improve consistency of damage in close quarters

EVA

Now need to be closer to deal max damage

Slightly Increased spread to compensate

Devotion

Reduced the near and very far damage of the Amped Devotion

Charge Rifle

Small increase to its base damage

Archer

Reduced missile tracking speed. It will still continue to track targets, but not to the extreme amount it has been since the last patch

Crosshairs

Crosshair dots no longer turn off when firing all assault rifles and SMGs

Fixed issue with the R101 where the reticle would disappear while cloaked

GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS



CTF

Added a 1st Half/2nd Half indicators to HUD for CTF

Fixed issue in CTF where the flag was unreturnable after being dropped by an enemy

Fixed a bug in CTF where the flag could be returned by dead players

Dropped flags will now drop more reliably in areas with low ceiling clearance

LTS

Hooked up the missing LTS VO line letting you know you’re the Last Titan Standing

Fixed an issue where players would see a black screen while waiting for players to connect. It now says “jumping to location” like other modes

Updated the player status HUD elements

MISC BUG FIXES