The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition – Update 1.1 veröffentlicht

Patrick Kirst 8. November 2016

Auch wenn The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition nur eine Neuauflage des Rollenspiels aus dem Jahr 2011 ist, heißt das nicht, dass es keine Probleme mit dem Titel gibt.

Daher hat Bethesda nun einen Patch veröffentlicht. Folgende Sachen sind dabei Inhalt:

  • General performance and optimization improvements
  • Fixed rare issue with NPCs not appearing in proper locations
  • Fixed an issue with interface elements not appearing correctly on certain
  • displays (Xbox One and PS4)
  • Fixed issue with saves erroneously being marked as Modded, even though no mods are active
  • Updated some sound files to not use compression
