The Division – Patch 1.4 erhält Termin

Im Laufe der letzten Wochen wurde The Division kräftig auf den bevorstehenden Patch vorbereitet. Nachdem dieser gründlich auf einem Public Test Server überprüft, die DLCs verschoben und das Feedback der Community zu Herzen genommen wurde, erhält Patch 1.4 nun einen endgültigen Termin.

Am 25. Oktober wird besagter Patch für PC, PS4 und Xbox One online gehen. Anbei alle Änderungen für The Division:

Ausrüstung

All gear in World Tier 2 and higher will have all three base stats – Firearms, Stamina, Electronics – on them, one of these stats will be higher than the others

Other bonuses, like crit chance and headshot damage, will be scaled down to fit the new game balance

Gear will lose their skill bonuses, but backpacks, holsters and knee pads will gain new performance mod slots, making them easier to customize to fit your build

Gear Sets will have their Gear Score adjusted to the same levels as High End gear

Stat overlaps between Gear Scores have been removed

High End gear talents have been rebalanced

Scavenging has been removed from the game

Gameplay

We want to return The Division to feel more like a shooter, similar to the experience during the 1-30 game

New DPS formula on weapons has been introduced, but is a work in progress and will change over the course of the PTS

The damage and roles of certain weapons have been changed. Some weapons have seen a damage increase; others have had their damage lowered

Named weapons will not be changed in this update

Weapon mods will now come with one major bonus and an amount of smaller bonuses, depending on the quality of the mod

Damage bonuses are now additive instead of multiplicative, reducing the current spikes in damage which made the game hard to balance

The Firearms stat will become a much more significant source of damage output, leading to more decision making when building your character

Weapon talents have been rebalanced; some have been buffed, others have seen their numbers reduced

The identity of your gear will remain the same, even if the scale of stats and bonuses might change

Rüstungsmodell

Stamina will be the main source of toughness

Armor value will have different results of damage mitigation depending on the World Tier you are in

Fähigkeiten