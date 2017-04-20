Terraria – Patch 1.3.5 bereitet auf Re-Logics geheimen Inhalt vor

Terraria – wie oft haben wir schon darüber gesprochen?! (Vom großen Patch 1.3 über 20 Millionen Verkäufe bis hin zu Terraria: Otherworld, dem Nicht-wirklich-Nachfolger.) Re-Logic lassen nicht locker und veröffentlichten vor kurzem einen weiteren Patch. Neben besseren Übersetzungen, 4K Unterstützung, neuer Ausrüstung, UI Einstellungen und Zoom-Möglichkeiten soll der Patch vor allem eins tun: auf die geheimen Updates vorbereiten, die noch folgen.

This will provide a solid foundation from which we can execute our other secret Terraria update plans – and we are pretty sure you will find those exciting!