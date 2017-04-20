Terraria – Patch 1.3.5 bereitet auf Re-Logics geheimen Inhalt vor

Terraria – wie oft haben wir schon darüber gesprochen?! (Vom großen Patch 1.3 über 20 Millionen Verkäufe bis hin zu Terraria: Otherworld, dem Nicht-wirklich-Nachfolger.) Re-Logic lassen nicht locker und veröffentlichten vor kurzem einen weiteren Patch. Neben besseren Übersetzungen, 4K Unterstützung, neuer Ausrüstung, UI Einstellungen und Zoom-Möglichkeiten soll der Patch vor allem eins tun: auf die geheimen Updates vorbereiten, die noch folgen.
This will provide a solid foundation from which we can execute our other secret Terraria update plans – and we are pretty sure you will find those exciting!
Patch 1.3.5 ist demnach voller Kleinigkeiten und Verbesserungen, die die Entwickler an einigen Stellen für nötig erachteten. Die konkreten Änderungen haben wir hier für euch:
Features:
- Added professional localization for the following languages:
- German
- Italian
- French
- Spanish
- Russian (new)
- Simplified Chinese (new)
- Brazilian Portuguese (new)
- Polish (new)
- Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p
- Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu
- Added most of the main menu’s settings to the in-game settings menu
- Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture
- Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets
- Added Arkhalis’s and Leinfors‘ developer armor sets
- NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain
- Improved stability on Mac OS X and Linux
- Improved visuals on many different things
- Improved Retro lighting consistency
Fixes:
- Fixed settings button overlaying the armor icon
- Fixed inconsistent naming for Sand Poacher and Granite Golem banners
- Fixed banner buff list extending beyond screen limits
- Fixed hand drawing over backhand glove and shield accessories for female characters
- Fixed Sparky painting and several other rare paintings not naturally spawning properly
- Fixed a certain multiplayer crash
- Fixed sign mouseover text staying on cursor permanently when in Options and Camera menus
- Fixed a world generation crash on Linux
- Fixed a number of minor grammar issues in NPC dialog
- Fixed a certain exploit
- Fixed trapped Granite and Meteorite Chests dropping the wrong item upon breaking
- Fixed Vortex Monolith not selling for as much as it should
- Fixed crash when linking items with invalid prefix ids in chat
- Fixed Pumpkin Shirt and Robot Shirt causing leg skin to disappear when equipped
- Fixed Defender’s Forge closing instantly if opened from below
- Fixed Terraria thinking it has focus when it did not have focus
- Fixed Grand Design and Multicolor Wrench emitting light on use
- Fixed auto-creating a world from the server causing it to always use the same seed
- Fixed Platinum Candelabra not sitting properly on other objects
- Fixed Goblin Tinkerer being slightly smaller than intended
- Fixed petrification death messages being broken for a long while now
- Fixed Wall Creeper dropping gore when blood and gore are off
- Fixed Xeno Staff’s selling price, now consistent with the rest of Martian loot
- Fixed crash when mousing over chests and dressers in the map view
- Fixed settings button colliding with 6th accessory dye slot
- Fixed Corrupt Thorns almost never generating
- Fixed multiple issues with platform/block interaction
- Fixed pillars of dirt appearing above the Underground Desert sometimes
- Potentially fixed an issue where Marathon Medalist would cause FPS drops.
- Platforms from 1.2.4.1 and above now emit particles when destroyed
- Virtual Keyboard should no longer appear unless a Gamepad is being used
- Using Quick Heal to consume restoration potions now properly inflicts mana sickness
- Defender’s Forge now has highlight outlines