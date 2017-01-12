Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Handlung und Release geleakt?

Hat GameStop Handlung und Release von Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy aus Versehen (oder absichtlich) veröffentlicht? Nach Informationen unserer englischen Kollegen tauchte auf einer der Shopseiten von GameStop physische Versionen des Spiels für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One auf. Zudem enthielt das Angebot ein Datum und eine Produktbeschreibung, die sich wie folgt liest:

„Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe’s unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, told in the unique and award-winning Telltale style, where your decisions and actions will drive the path of the story you experience.“