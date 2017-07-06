Tekken 7 – Accolades-Trailer und Patch Notes

Tekken 7 konnte seit seinem Release vor rund einem Monat Fans des Genres mehr als begeistern und feiert den besten Einstieg des Franchises. Mit dem Accolades Trailer will Bandai Namco diesen Umstand feiern:
Gleichzeitig erhalten wir auch den neuen Patch 1.03, welcher bereits online ist für die PS4. Die Xbox One Version folgt in wenigen Tagen am 10.07.2017. Die Liste an Änderungen sieht folgendermaßen aus:
- Improved match makings in Online modes
- Now it takes less time to find an opponent in Online modes.
- Improved usability in Player Match.
- Now the game offers more opportunities for players to navigate through the menu in Player Match sessions.
- This change should allow players to leave sessions more easily.
- Adjusted the restriction of the revenge match in Ranked Match.
- Now players can have unlimited revenge matches with the same opponent in Ranked Match.
- Fixed a revenge match related issue.
- Fixed an issue where an opponent’s character and name are sometimes changed upon having revenge matches.
- Made some sound volume adjustments in Jukebox
- Adjusted the BGM volume in Jukebox for TEKKEN 1, TEKKEN 2, TEKKEN3 and TEKKEN4.
- Made some color adjustments to certain Customization items.
- This is to fix an issue where players can set certain color values (Black) to certain items in a way that was not originally intended by the dev.
- Adjusted Leo’s Character Customization.
- Fixed an issue where Leo’s upper body disappears when equipping certain items.
- Game design adjustments.
- Adjusted some behaviors in the game regarding certain character’s moves.
- Fixed an issue where some characters’ throw moves don’t properly reflect Rage state
|Vorschau
|Produkt
|Preis
|Tekken 7 - [Playstation 4]
|59,99 EUR
|Jetzt bei Amazon kaufen