Tekken 7 – Accolades-Trailer und Patch Notes

Tekken 7 konnte seit seinem Release vor rund einem Monat Fans des Genres mehr als begeistern und feiert den besten Einstieg des Franchises. Mit dem Accolades Trailer will Bandai Namco diesen Umstand feiern:

Gleichzeitig erhalten wir auch den neuen Patch 1.03, welcher bereits online ist für die PS4. Die Xbox One Version folgt in wenigen Tagen am 10.07.2017. Die Liste an Änderungen sieht folgendermaßen aus: