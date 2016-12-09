Super Mario Run – Internetverbindung wird dauernd benötigt

Super Mario Run erscheint bald und die Nintendo-Fans stehen mit ihren Smartphones schon in den Startlöchern.

Nun wurde jedoch bekannt, dass der Mario wohl ohne aktive Internetverbindung auf dem mobilen Gerät keinen Schritt tun wird. In einem Interview mit mashable.com erwähnt Shigeru Miyamoto, dass dies aus Sicherheitsgründen so beschlossen wurde. Und damit meint er genauer gesagt als Kopierschutz:

Unlike our dedicated game devices, the game is not releasing in a limited number of countries. We’re launching in 150 countries and each of those countries has different network environments and things like that. So it was important for us to be able to have it secure for all users.

Alle drei Spielmodi von Super Mario Run sollen außerdem problemlos miteinander zusammenarbeiten können, weshalb man sich für Netzwerkfunktionalitäten entschieden hat:

We wanted to be able to leverage that network connection with all three of the modes to keep all of the modes functioning together and offering the game in a way that keeps the software secure. This is something that we want to continue to work on as we continue to develop the game.