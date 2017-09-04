Steam im September – Diese Spiele müssen auf die Wunschliste

Die Spielebibliothek ist schon wieder voll und dennoch können wir nicht aufhören. Das eine Spiel passt sicher noch irgendwie ins Regal. Oder? Klar. Ist ja digital. Damit ihr die Übersicht über die kommenden Spiele behaltet, stelle ich euch jeden Monat die potenziellen Kandidaten vor, die vielleicht einen Platz in eurer Sammlung verdient haben, nur um dann doch nicht gespielt zu werden. Hauptsache haben.



Ich übernehme keine Garantie für Vollständigkeit. Sicherlich habe ich das ein oder andere Highlight übersehen. Ich freue mich über eure Anregungen, was ich vielleicht mal genauer unter die Lupe nehmen sollte. Hier im Fokus stehen vor allem Spiele, die exklusiv bei Steam erscheinen.

Nicht nur kleine, sondern natürlich auch bekanntere Titel erblicken in diesem Monat das Licht der Welt. Den Anfang macht da beispielsweise die Standalone-Erweiterung Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, welche am 15. September veröffentlicht wird und euch in die Rolle von Billie Lurk schlüpfen lässt, welche den härtesten Auftrag von allen angenommen hat. Am 26. September wechseln wir das Genre und erfahren, ob Die Gilde 3 das hält, was es bisher und während all unserer Previews versprochen hat. Am 26. September folgt dann RUINER, in welchem ihr als Soziopath das cyberpunkige Rengkok nach und nach auseinandernehmen dürft. Ganz knapp hat es diesen Monat noch Cuphead in diese Liste geschafft, welches uns während der gamescom begeisterte und am 29. September endlich den Weg auf unsere Festplatten findet.

Abseits des Mainstreams gibt es erneut einige Perlen, die man in der Masse der Neuerscheinungen vielleicht übersehen hätte. Mausfinger in Position. Wunschliste bereithalten.



Wann? Ende September 2017 Was? Survival Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.

Bermuda – Lost Survival ist auf den ersten Blick eine Mischung aus Stranded Deep und Subnautica. Statt endlosem Überleben soll es aber sogar so etwas wie eine Geschichte geben.

Open World Bermuda – Lost Survival plays in an open world sea scenario containing sectors with different reefs and individual resources. Since a sector never contains all resources, you must plan strategic outposts and optimize your crafting chains and travel routes. Dynamic Ecosystem Each reef in the game has an individual ecosystem that is affected by your actions. Observe the wildlife’s reaction and keep the natural balance as your life depends on the reefs natural supplies! Progressive Gameplay As you progress further, the game focus will shift: Crafting and building plays a very important role in the beginning. Your next step will be to explore deeper waters and find out about Bermuda’s myth. But your activities in the depths will not stay unnoticed! Exploration Upgrade your equipment and prepare for the depths! Visit impressive wrecks and ancient structures. Search them for unique artifacts and hints that might lead you to the myth of the Bermuda Triangle. Late Game After drawing too much attention, a hostile faction guarding Bermuda’s secret will find you. Take action and fight for your survival!

Wann? 7. September 2017 Was? Serious Game Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.

Verdrängung ist manchmal einfacher. In Please Knock on My Door befasst ihr euch mit der psychischen Gesundheit eines Angehörigen und helft dabei, die Depressionen und Ängste gemeinsam zu überwinden.

Wann? 7. September 2017 Was? Management Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.

Das gesamte Land bequem aus einer Taverne heraus regieren? Warum auch nicht. In Epic Tavern verschönert ihr nicht nur den wichtigsten Treffpunkt aller Helden, sondern könnt diese auch nach nah und fern aussenden, um die Welt voller Loot für euch zu erkunden.

Epic Tavern is a fantasy-management-RPG where you rule the land from your Tavern. Recruit heroes, send them on quests, and reap the rewards! Build a legendary Tavern to attract Heroes from every corner of a dangerous and magical world. By bringing together courageous parties and sending them off on dangerous (and oftentimes crazy) adventures, every decision you make will alter the destiny of your Epic Tavern!

Wann? 12. September 2017 Was? Echtzeitstrategie Für wen? Singleplayer, Multiplayer Wo? Hier.

Tooth and Tail ist das neue Spiel der Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Entwickler. Dabei erwartet uns klassische Echtzeitstrategie mit rebellischen Tieren, Basenbau und sowohl eine Singleplayer-Kampagne als auch Ranglistenspiele im Multiplayer.

Wann? Herbst 2017 Was? Strategie Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.

In MachiaVillain dürft ihr in eurem Unterschlupf des Bösen Opfer in die Falle locken und erhaltet Bonuspunkte, wenn ihr dabei die Regeln des Horrors befolgt.

Wann? 21. September 2017 Was? Action Für wen? Multiplayer Wo? Hier.

Holdfast: Nations At War lässt euch zu Land und zu Wasser die napoleonischen Kriege miterleben. Auf einen Singleplayer wurde bewusst verzichtet, der Fokus liegt auf dem kooperativen und kompetitiven Multiplayer.

Play the way you want!

Command and crew historically inspired sailing vessels in powerful duels or within squadron operations where cooperation in running your vessels leads to victory. War at sea is an entirely different setting and these clashes will take place off the coast in a selection of beautiful arenas.

Take the King’s shilling or fight for the Emperor in glorious Napoleonic field battles. Join the ranks and keep the line steady or provide support from the rear with cannon fire as you strive for dominance over the battlefield.

Join the Navy

Experience what it’s like to be a crew member on board a military sailing ship. Raise the sails, fire the cannons, test the water depths and cooperate to keep your vessel afloat!

Enlist in the Army

Work with your comrades to storm enemy fortifications or support the fight from the rear with artillery fire. Keep the line steady in open field battles and lead your men to victory!