Steam im September – Diese Spiele müssen auf die Wunschliste

Die Spielebibliothek ist schon wieder voll und dennoch können wir nicht aufhören. Das eine Spiel passt sicher noch irgendwie ins Regal. Oder? Klar. Ist ja digital. Damit ihr die Übersicht über die kommenden Spiele behaltet, stelle ich euch jeden Monat die potenziellen Kandidaten vor, die vielleicht einen Platz in eurer Sammlung verdient haben, nur um dann doch nicht gespielt zu werden. Hauptsache haben.
Ich übernehme keine Garantie für Vollständigkeit. Sicherlich habe ich das ein oder andere Highlight übersehen. Ich freue mich über eure Anregungen, was ich vielleicht mal genauer unter die Lupe nehmen sollte. Hier im Fokus stehen vor allem Spiele, die exklusiv bei Steam erscheinen.
Nicht nur kleine, sondern natürlich auch bekanntere Titel erblicken in diesem Monat das Licht der Welt. Den Anfang macht da beispielsweise die Standalone-Erweiterung Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, welche am 15. September veröffentlicht wird und euch in die Rolle von Billie Lurk schlüpfen lässt, welche den härtesten Auftrag von allen angenommen hat. Am 26. September wechseln wir das Genre und erfahren, ob Die Gilde 3 das hält, was es bisher und während all unserer Previews versprochen hat. Am 26. September folgt dann RUINER, in welchem ihr als Soziopath das cyberpunkige Rengkok nach und nach auseinandernehmen dürft. Ganz knapp hat es diesen Monat noch Cuphead in diese Liste geschafft, welches uns während der gamescom begeisterte und am 29. September endlich den Weg auf unsere Festplatten findet.
Abseits des Mainstreams gibt es erneut einige Perlen, die man in der Masse der Neuerscheinungen vielleicht übersehen hätte. Mausfinger in Position. Wunschliste bereithalten.
Bermuda – Lost Survival
Wann? Ende September 2017 Was? Survival Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.
Bermuda – Lost Survival ist auf den ersten Blick eine Mischung aus Stranded Deep und Subnautica. Statt endlosem Überleben soll es aber sogar so etwas wie eine Geschichte geben.
Open World
Bermuda – Lost Survival plays in an open world sea scenario containing sectors with different reefs and individual resources. Since a sector never contains all resources, you must plan strategic outposts and optimize your crafting chains and travel routes.
Dynamic Ecosystem
Each reef in the game has an individual ecosystem that is affected by your actions. Observe the wildlife’s reaction and keep the natural balance as your life depends on the reefs natural supplies!
Progressive Gameplay
As you progress further, the game focus will shift: Crafting and building plays a very important role in the beginning. Your next step will be to explore deeper waters and find out about Bermuda’s myth. But your activities in the depths will not stay unnoticed!
Exploration
Upgrade your equipment and prepare for the depths! Visit impressive wrecks and ancient structures. Search them for unique artifacts and hints that might lead you to the myth of the Bermuda Triangle.
Late Game
After drawing too much attention, a hostile faction guarding Bermuda’s secret will find you. Take action and fight for your survival!
Please Knock on My Door
Wann? 7. September 2017 Was? Serious Game Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.
Verdrängung ist manchmal einfacher. In Please Knock on My Door befasst ihr euch mit der psychischen Gesundheit eines Angehörigen und helft dabei, die Depressionen und Ängste gemeinsam zu überwinden.
- A compelling and emotional story offering a voice to those who have none.
- A fully voiced narrator who always has your best in mind. Probably.
- A gameplay system which adds to the weight of every story-choice you make.
- No „Game Over“ screen, only alternate endings that tie into your choices.
- A soundtrack that has been tailor-made for this experience.
- Relationships that can be developed or broken.
- Game length varies depending on your choices, ranging from 1-3 hours with enough content that you can come back and explore different parts of the narrative in consequent playthroughs.
- As in real life, all of your choices are immediately saved. There is only one save.
Epic Tavern
Wann? 7. September 2017 Was? Management Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.
Das gesamte Land bequem aus einer Taverne heraus regieren? Warum auch nicht. In Epic Tavern verschönert ihr nicht nur den wichtigsten Treffpunkt aller Helden, sondern könnt diese auch nach nah und fern aussenden, um die Welt voller Loot für euch zu erkunden.
Epic Tavern is a fantasy-management-RPG where you rule the land from your Tavern. Recruit heroes, send them on quests, and reap the rewards! Build a legendary Tavern to attract Heroes from every corner of a dangerous and magical world. By bringing together courageous parties and sending them off on dangerous (and oftentimes crazy) adventures, every decision you make will alter the destiny of your Epic Tavern!
Tooth and Tail
Wann? 12. September 2017 Was? Echtzeitstrategie Für wen? Singleplayer, Multiplayer Wo? Hier.
Tooth and Tail ist das neue Spiel der Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Entwickler. Dabei erwartet uns klassische Echtzeitstrategie mit rebellischen Tieren, Basenbau und sowohl eine Singleplayer-Kampagne als auch Ranglistenspiele im Multiplayer.
Der Krieg um das Fleisch
Eine schwarzhumorige Geschichte über Tiere in einem Krieg um zu entscheiden, wer zu fressen hat, und wer zu Fressen wird, ist durch eine reichhaltige Einzelspieler-Kampagne erzählt.
Unendlicher Wiederspielwert
Mit prozedural generierten Karten und anpassbaren Fraktionen werden keine zwei Konflikte dieselben sein. Die Spieler sind gezwungen, strategisch zu handeln und nicht aus dem Gedächtnis heraus zu spielen.
MachiaVillain
Wann? Herbst 2017 Was? Strategie Für wen? Singleplayer Wo? Hier.
In MachiaVillain dürft ihr in eurem Unterschlupf des Bösen Opfer in die Falle locken und erhaltet Bonuspunkte, wenn ihr dabei die Regeln des Horrors befolgt.
- Build your mansion: Create the evil mansion of your nightmares! Put together the perfect crypt for your vampire, the insanest lab for your mad scientist, an irresistible swimming pool for your victims (and your shark) and don’t forget the cannibal kitchen!
- Gather your evil nightmare team: Choose your minions wisely though, as each possesses different traits and have different needs that must be tended to. They also have different fighting styles, such as long range, bare handed, and of course, bare fanged.
- Manage your monsters: No evil mansion is complete without a cadre of minions to keep it running. Order them to do your evil deeds, and don’t forget to have them clean the blood stains.
- Slaughter innocent victims…and bankers!: Our menu tonight includes a wide array of victims from famous tropes such as jocks, nerds, potheads, party girls or horror movie celebrities. A good variety ensures your minions stay well-fed.
- Fight all the things: The environment is full of hostile creatures who want to take your place at the top of the food chain. Chupacabra, Wendigo, Sasquatch… There are also pro monster hunters who come knocking at your door with stakes, holy water or baseball bats. Show them who’s the boss… the Villain boss!
- Bloody good crafting: Sawing through countless victims means you’ll end up with a few spare parts. Why not use those bits and bobs to craft something useful? MachiaVillain lets you create things using ingredients gathered from victims and harvested from the environment. Put them together and you’ll get something horrifying, but also useful.
- Follow the Rules!:The key to evil survival in MachiaVillain is to follow the unspoken rules of the horror movie genre. You do have an Evil Mastermind Reputation to think about after all. Follow the villain’s rules to be a real success. So slaughter them when they’re alone, kill the virgin last, and never, ever hurt the dog!
Holdfast: Nations At War
Wann? 21. September 2017 Was? Action Für wen? Multiplayer Wo? Hier.
Holdfast: Nations At War lässt euch zu Land und zu Wasser die napoleonischen Kriege miterleben. Auf einen Singleplayer wurde bewusst verzichtet, der Fokus liegt auf dem kooperativen und kompetitiven Multiplayer.
Play the way you want!
Command and crew historically inspired sailing vessels in powerful duels or within squadron operations where cooperation in running your vessels leads to victory. War at sea is an entirely different setting and these clashes will take place off the coast in a selection of beautiful arenas.
Take the King’s shilling or fight for the Emperor in glorious Napoleonic field battles. Join the ranks and keep the line steady or provide support from the rear with cannon fire as you strive for dominance over the battlefield.
Join the Navy
Experience what it’s like to be a crew member on board a military sailing ship. Raise the sails, fire the cannons, test the water depths and cooperate to keep your vessel afloat!
Enlist in the Army
Work with your comrades to storm enemy fortifications or support the fight from the rear with artillery fire. Keep the line steady in open field battles and lead your men to victory!