Steam im Juli – Diese Spiele müssen auf die Wunschliste

Die Spielebibliothek ist schon wieder voll und dennoch können wir nicht aufhören. Das eine Spiel passt sicher noch irgendwie ins Regal. Oder? Klar. Ist ja digital. Damit ihr die Übersicht über die kommenden Spiele behaltet, stelle ich euch jeden Monat die potenziellen Kandidaten vor, die vielleicht einen Platz in eurer Sammlung verdient haben, nur um dann doch nicht gespielt zu werden. Hauptsache haben.
Ich übernehme keine Garantie für Vollständigkeit. Sicherlich habe ich das ein oder andere Highlight übersehen. Ich freue mich über eure Anregungen, was ich vielleicht mal genauer unter die Lupe nehmen sollte. Hier im Fokus stehen vor allem Spiele, die exklusiv bei Steam erscheinen.
Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
Wann? 8. Juli 2017 Was? rundenbasiertes oldschool RPG Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.
Nach mehr als 20 Jahren Entwicklungszeit wird Grimoire, das angeblich tollste Rollenspiel aller Zeiten, endlich veröffentlicht. Inspiriert von Klassikern wie Wizardy oder Eye of the Beholder ringt es um eure Zeit. Jede Menge Zeit. Vielleicht sogar rund 600 Stunden, falls ihr das denn zulasst.
- 600 hours of play possible in a single game
- Lush Colorful 2D Hand Drawn Artwork
- Retro style MIDI music and 8 bit sound effects
- 244+ Maps in the game to explore!
- Turn-Based strategic combat
- Multiple Beginnings, Multiple Endings
- 144 context sensitive magic spells
- 14 races, 15 professions, 50 skills
- 64 intelligent NPCs with 8000+ Words in Vocabulary
- Full Sentence Communication with NPCs
- 240+ monsters each with special powers and defenses
- 1000+ items, Carry Containers, Global Party Inventory
- 30 conditions, from Confusion to Disease & Lycanthropy
- Automapping, Autowalking, Autohealing
- Global Map Atlas With Position Marker
- Quest Journal, Hint Prompting, Help Facility, Mini-Quests
- Complex LockPicking Interfaces for Doors & Chests
- Challenging Puzzles and Rich Interactive Dungeons
- Browsable Character Library for up to 100 characters
- Up to 12 Commented Postage Stamped Savegames
- Multi-themed GUI and customizable screen layouts
The End is Nigh
Wann? 12. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Platformer Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.
Alles ist tot. Ihr noch nicht. In The End Is Nigh spielt ihr Ash, eines dieser Dinge, die das Ende der Welt überlebt haben. Ganz nebenbei dürft ihr auch Tumore sammeln und einen besten Freund aus menschlichen Überresten basteln. Statt 600h Spielzeit werden euch hier 600+ Levels geboten.
- 600+ levels!
- 12+ explorable chapters!
- 20+ collectible and fully playable mini game cartridges! (each with their own tiny achievements!)
- 80+ achievements that will make you feel good about yourself
- 100s of collectible little squishy tumors!
- loads of hidden extras and endings that you will probably see someone else find before you do!
- and stress!
Antihero
Wann? 10. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Platformer Für wen? Einzelspieler, Mehrspieler Wo? Hier.
Die Spielewelt ist voller perfekter Helden, es wird also Zeit für mehr Antihelden. In Antihero seid ihr genau das, während ihr versucht der berüchtigste Meisterdieb eines viktorianischen Londons zu werden. Wer genug von der Kampagne hat, kann gemeinsam mit anderen um die Wette schleichen, klauen und meucheln.
- Underground Street Wars! – play in campaign mode or challenge your friends in multiplayer to see who’s the top dog amongst thieves! Employ ruthless tactics and watch their empire crumble as you run circles around them to wipe them out.
- Take Over and Guard your Territory – burgle houses, businesses and estates and control your territory.
- Recruit street urchins to do your bidding, hire thugs to do your dirty work — and bribe, blackmail, and assassinate your opposition. Anything goes in this underworld, gas-lit city!
Lupus in Fabula
Wann? 13. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Puzzler Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.
Füße kitzeln, Hühner durch die Gegend treten, grotesken Szenerien beiwohnen und Diskussionen mit Mumien. Lupus in Fabula ist ein Adventure mit Puzzle-Elementen, die uns in einer Mittelalter-Renaissance-SciFi-Welt verwirren wollen.
The game follows two characters, controlled one at a time, caught in Flemish Renaissance mixed with glitched medieval times as a result of failed magickal transport.
Now the unfortunate duo must escape a series of dungeons while being threatened by ungainly bestiary populating the world around them. At all times they are under scrutiny by an alien duo, one with likeness of a French Philosopher Voltaire and the other as Venetian Renaissance painter Tiziano, besides a common Raven, who appears to take great interest into the plight of the Hero and his friend.
The game has a total of 21 levels, the first twenty being self sufficient dungeons of various lengths.
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other Hot Dads. Available July 13 pic.twitter.com/w0XrspaoeV
— Dream Daddy (@dreamdaddygame) 18. Juni 2017
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
Wann? 13. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Puzzler Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator scheint nicht nur für Fans von Visual Novels interessant zu sein. Daddys treffen andere Daddys. Minigames und unmögliche Witze, die nur Väter lustig finden. Was will man mehr?
- 7 dateable Dads
- Dad character creator – Create your Dadsona!
- Multiple endings per-Dad
- Voiced by the Game Grumps and friends
- Written by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray
- Artwork and pinups by Shanen Pae, J.N. Wiedle, Anna Pan, Tyson Hesse, Ellen Alsop, Evan Palmer, Ego Rodriguez, and many more!
- Original score by Jesse Cale
- Dad-themed mini and micro games throughout each date path
- So many Dad puns. Like, to the point where it made us all uncomfortable
- Secretssssssss.
Das reicht euch noch nicht? Dann solltet ihr einen Blick auf die weiteren Highlights auf der nächsten Seite werfen.