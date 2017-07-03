Steam im Juli – Diese Spiele müssen auf die Wunschliste

Die Spielebibliothek ist schon wieder voll und dennoch können wir nicht aufhören. Das eine Spiel passt sicher noch irgendwie ins Regal. Oder? Klar. Ist ja digital. Damit ihr die Übersicht über die kommenden Spiele behaltet, stelle ich euch jeden Monat die potenziellen Kandidaten vor, die vielleicht einen Platz in eurer Sammlung verdient haben, nur um dann doch nicht gespielt zu werden. Hauptsache haben.



Ich übernehme keine Garantie für Vollständigkeit. Sicherlich habe ich das ein oder andere Highlight übersehen. Ich freue mich über eure Anregungen, was ich vielleicht mal genauer unter die Lupe nehmen sollte. Hier im Fokus stehen vor allem Spiele, die exklusiv bei Steam erscheinen.

Wann? 8. Juli 2017 Was? rundenbasiertes oldschool RPG Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.

Nach mehr als 20 Jahren Entwicklungszeit wird Grimoire, das angeblich tollste Rollenspiel aller Zeiten, endlich veröffentlicht. Inspiriert von Klassikern wie Wizardy oder Eye of the Beholder ringt es um eure Zeit. Jede Menge Zeit. Vielleicht sogar rund 600 Stunden, falls ihr das denn zulasst.

Wann? 12. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Platformer Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.

Alles ist tot. Ihr noch nicht. In The End Is Nigh spielt ihr Ash, eines dieser Dinge, die das Ende der Welt überlebt haben. Ganz nebenbei dürft ihr auch Tumore sammeln und einen besten Freund aus menschlichen Überresten basteln. Statt 600h Spielzeit werden euch hier 600+ Levels geboten.

Wann? 10. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Platformer Für wen? Einzelspieler, Mehrspieler Wo? Hier.

Die Spielewelt ist voller perfekter Helden, es wird also Zeit für mehr Antihelden. In Antihero seid ihr genau das, während ihr versucht der berüchtigste Meisterdieb eines viktorianischen Londons zu werden. Wer genug von der Kampagne hat, kann gemeinsam mit anderen um die Wette schleichen, klauen und meucheln.

Wann? 13. Juli 2017 Was? Adventure-Puzzler Für wen? Einzelspieler Wo? Hier.

Füße kitzeln, Hühner durch die Gegend treten, grotesken Szenerien beiwohnen und Diskussionen mit Mumien. Lupus in Fabula ist ein Adventure mit Puzzle-Elementen, die uns in einer Mittelalter-Renaissance-SciFi-Welt verwirren wollen.

The game follows two characters, controlled one at a time, caught in Flemish Renaissance mixed with glitched medieval times as a result of failed magickal transport.

Now the unfortunate duo must escape a series of dungeons while being threatened by ungainly bestiary populating the world around them. At all times they are under scrutiny by an alien duo, one with likeness of a French Philosopher Voltaire and the other as Venetian Renaissance painter Tiziano, besides a common Raven, who appears to take great interest into the plight of the Hero and his friend.

The game has a total of 21 levels, the first twenty being self sufficient dungeons of various lengths.