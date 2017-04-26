Stardew Valley – Update 1.2 bringt deutsche Texte und mehr

Stardew Valley hat die Herzen der Spielerschaft im letzten Jahr im Sturm erobert. Während einige noch immer auf den Multiplayer warten, welcher diesen Sommer erscheinen soll, gibt es nun zumindest auf Seiten der Lokalisierungs-Fans eine gute Nachricht: seit dem neuesten Update gibt es nun auch deutsche Untertitel zum Spiel.
Neben der deutschen Übersetzung kann man auch zwischen fünf weiteren Lokalisierungen wählen, nämlich Spanisch, Russisch, Japanisch, Chinesisch und Portugiesisch. Außerdem hält der neueste Patch Verbesserungen bei der Steuerung mit Controller und kleinere Bugfixes parat. Hier sind die kompletten Patchnotes im Überblick:
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
- Exit to Title has returned.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
- Switching from “Windowed Borderless” to “Fullscreen” should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word ‘pronounce’ in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10
Stardew Valley erschien am 26. Februar 2016 für den PC und soll im Laufe des Jahres auch erstmals für Konsolen zugänglich sein.
