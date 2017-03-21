Sniper Elite 4 – Neuer DLC mit Launch Trailer veröffentlicht

Fans von Sniper Elite 4 müssen nicht mehr länger warten. Denn Rebellion hat heute den ersten DLC „Deathstorm: Inception“ veröffentlicht und passend dazu auch gleich einen Launch Trailer mitgeliefert. Deathstorm ist der erste Teil einer dreiteiligen Kampagne, welche das Hauptspiel ergänzen. Außerdem wurde auch heute das Update 1.20 zusammen mit den neuen Inhalten veröffentlicht.
Worum handelt es sich eigentlich bei dem neuen DLC? Im Grunde genommen befinden wir uns immer noch in Italien, lediglich etwas weiter im Norden. Hier soll eine feindliche Marinebasis bombardiert werden. Logischerweise hat unser Held Karl dabei die Aufgabe, diese Basis zu infiltrieren und sämtliche Ziele erledigen zu erledigen. Seine wahre Mission betrifft allerdings das geheime Manhattan-Projekt, wofür er ein mysteriöses Paket mit dem Codenamen Deathstorm finden muss.
Interessant für alle, nicht nur für die Besitzer des DLC, ist wohl das Update 1.20, welches unter anderem mit neuen Multiplayer Inhalten kommt. Dazu gehört der neue Elimination Modus sowie die neue Karte Night Woods.
Patch 1.20 Changelog
New Content
- Free Elimination multiplayer mode, available on all existing multiplayer maps.
- Free Night Woods multiplayer map, supports all competitive modes including Elimination.
- Support for Deathstorm Part 1: Inception and Night Fighter Expansion Pack.
- Updated Achievements
Singleplayer
- Applied various Steam controller fixes.
- “Drop Down” added to keyboard bindings for remapping.
- Ensured saves don’t occur while the player is in mid-air. Also reduced occurrences of saves next to an exploding vehicle.
- Vehicles now resume what they were doing previously when restored from a save, and no longer persist with dead targets. Tweaked tank and pillbox vision.
- Fixed various weapon glitches and bugs to reduce chances of players or AI having no visible weapon, or weapons held in the wrong pose or using the wrong animation. Picked-up weapons now retain their skin if that was not the base model.
- Scope will no longer allow the player to see through various objects.
- Fixed binocular reticule glitch in 3D.
- Standing in a bush no longer awards a foliage kill. Also improved the detection for various other stats and shot callouts.
- Bullet cams in Eyefinity and other super-wide resolutions should no longer zoom in excessively.
- AI now slightly less prone to exploitation by player during investigations. Dead bodies more likely to stop AI running into obvious death-traps.
- Applied various fixes for corrupt profiles.
- Fixed issues with various challenges:
- No Manual Reloading (Allagra Fortress)
- No Tagging (various)
- Melee Ace (Abrunza Monastery)
- Fixed miscellaneous document on Giovi Fiorini Mansion
Multiplayer
- The server browser can now be sorted on any column.
- The “Invite” button will now work when connected to dedicated servers.
- Dedicated servers will now be included in matchmaking.
- Dedicated servers now support remote connections from the Sniper Elite 4 RCON web interface. See our follow up announcement for more details.
- Applied various dedicated server fixes.
- Ensured Overwatch characters are restored right way round if starting from a save.
- Players will be harder to tag through objects.
- Applied various out-of-world and collision fixes to reduce exploits on all maps.