Skyrim: Special Edition – Patch 1.2 nun auch für PS4 verfügbar

Daniel Martin 15. November 2016 News, Playstation, Playstation 4 Kommentar schreiben

Wie Bethesda auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Account mitgeteilt hat, ist der Patch 1.2 für die Skyrim: Special Edition nun auch für die PS4 verfügbar:

Der Patch behebt hauptsächlich Stabilitäts- und Grafikprobleme der Skyrim: Special Edition. Eine Übersicht:

  • General stability and performance improvements
  • Fixed issue with water flow not rendering properly
  • Fixed crash related to changing from werewolf back to human form
  • Fixed crash related to reloading after changing Load Order of mods
  • General bug fixing and improvements with browsing Mods

Das Update auf 1.2 wird für die Xbox One im Laufe der Woche folgen, so Bethesda.

