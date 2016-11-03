PS4 Pro – Das sind die Launchtitel

Nun gut, Launchtitel ist übertrieben. Aber die folgenden Spiele erhalten am Releasetag der PS4 Pro ein Grafikupgrade. Welches genau, ist jedoch nicht in jedem Fall bekannt. Ratchet & Clank zum Beispiel wird eine höhere Auflösung, besseres Anti-Aliasing und HDR unterstützen. The Last of Us hingegen wird in nativem 4k spielbar sein, jedoch dann nur mit 30 FPS.

Die komplette Liste:

Battlefield 1

Battlezone

Bound

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Driveclub VR

EA Sports FIFA 17

Firewatch

Helldivers

Hitman

Hustle Kings

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Knack

Mafia III

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

NBA 2K17

Paragon

PlayStation VR Worlds

Ratchet & Clank

Rez Infinite

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Robinson: The Journey

Smite

Super Stardust Ultra

The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elders Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us: Left Behind

The Playroom VR

Titanfall 2

Tumble

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Viking Squad

Wheels of Aurelia

World Of Tanks

XCOM 2

Die PS4 Pro erscheint am 10. November 2016 im Handel und kann vorbestellt werden.