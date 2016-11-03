PS4 Pro – Das sind die Launchtitel

Nun gut, Launchtitel ist übertrieben. Aber die folgenden Spiele erhalten am Releasetag der PS4 Pro ein Grafikupgrade. Welches genau, ist jedoch nicht in jedem Fall bekannt. Ratchet & Clank zum Beispiel wird eine höhere Auflösung, besseres Anti-Aliasing und HDR unterstützen. The Last of Us hingegen wird in nativem 4k spielbar sein, jedoch dann nur mit 30 FPS.
Die komplette Liste:
- Battlefield 1
- Battlezone
- Bound
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Driveclub VR
- EA Sports FIFA 17
- Firewatch
- Helldivers
- Hitman
- Hustle Kings
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Knack
- Mafia III
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- NBA 2K17
- Paragon
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rez Infinite
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Rise Of The Tomb Raider
- Robinson: The Journey
- Smite
- Super Stardust Ultra
- The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elders Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- The Last Of Us: Left Behind
- The Playroom VR
- Titanfall 2
- Tumble
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Viking Squad
- Wheels of Aurelia
- World Of Tanks
- XCOM 2
Die PS4 Pro erscheint am 10. November 2016 im Handel und kann vorbestellt werden.