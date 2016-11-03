Home » News » PS4 Pro – Das sind die Launchtitel
PS4 Pro Playstation 4 Pro

PS4 Pro – Das sind die Launchtitel

Daniel Martin 3. November 2016 News, Playstation, Playstation 4 Kommentar schreiben

Nun gut, Launchtitel ist übertrieben. Aber die folgenden Spiele erhalten am Releasetag der PS4 Pro ein Grafikupgrade. Welches genau, ist jedoch nicht in jedem Fall bekannt. Ratchet & Clank zum Beispiel wird eine höhere Auflösung, besseres Anti-Aliasing und HDR unterstützen. The Last of Us hingegen wird in nativem 4k spielbar sein, jedoch dann nur mit 30 FPS.

Die komplette Liste:

  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlezone
  • Bound
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Driveclub VR
  • EA Sports FIFA 17
  • Firewatch
  • Helldivers
  • Hitman
  • Hustle Kings
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Knack
  • Mafia III
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • NBA 2K17
  • Paragon
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League
  • Rise Of The Tomb Raider
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Smite
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Elders Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Of Us Remastered
  • The Last Of Us: Left Behind
  • The Playroom VR
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tumble
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Viking Squad
  • Wheels of Aurelia
  • World Of Tanks
  • XCOM 2

Die PS4 Pro erscheint am 10. November 2016 im Handel und kann vorbestellt werden.

