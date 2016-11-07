Pokémon GO – Neue Updates veröffentlicht

Niantic hebt das Mobile-Game Pokémon GO auf einen neuen Versionsstand. iOS ist nun auf 1.15.0, Android hat Version 0.45.0.

Das Update beinhaltet Boni für den jeweils ersten PokéStop und den ersten Fang pro Tag. Besiegt ihr einen Trainer in der Arena, könnt nur ihr für eine gewisse Zeit dort Pokémon platzieren.

Die kompletten Änderungen gibt es nachfolgend:

Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.45.0 for Android and 1.15.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team.