Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO – Neue Updates veröffentlicht

Daniel Martin 7. November 2016 Mobile Games, News, Nintendo Kommentar schreiben

Niantic hebt das Mobile-Game Pokémon GO auf einen neuen Versionsstand. iOS ist nun auf 1.15.0, Android hat Version 0.45.0.

Das Update beinhaltet Boni für den jeweils ersten PokéStop und den ersten Fang pro Tag. Besiegt ihr einen Trainer in der Arena, könnt nur ihr für eine gewisse Zeit dort Pokémon platzieren.

Die kompletten Änderungen gibt es nachfolgend:

Pokémon GO is in the process of being updated to version 0.45.0 for Android and 1.15.0 for iOS devices. Below are some release notes and comments from our development team.

  • You’ll earn bonuses for the first Pokémon catch and PokéStop visit each day. You’ll receive a larger bonus when you do this seven days in a row.
  • When you defeat the Gym Leader at a rival Gym, there will be a brief period of time where only you will be able to place a Pokémon in the open Gym.
  • The amount of Prestige a rival Gym loses when you defeat a regular Gym member has increased. The amount of Prestige gained by training at a friendly Gym has been lowered.
  • Minor text fixes

