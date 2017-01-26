Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Kampagne bei Fig gestartet

In der vergangen Woche wurde von Obsidian Entertainment das so genannte Project Louisiana geteasert. Seit heute wissen wir nun, dass es sich dabei tatsächlich um das spekulierte Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire handelt. Bei der Crowdfunding-Plattform Fig wird nun das Geld der beworfenen Monitore gesammelt.

Obsidian möchte via Fig mindestens 1,1 Millionen US-Dollar einsammeln, um das Projekt zu realisieren. Bereits Pillars of Eternity wurde via Crowdfunding realisiert, damals allerdings noch bei Kickstarter, wo man die beachtliche Summe von knapp 4 Millionen US-Dollar einsammelte. Die Wertungen stimmten, die Fans waren begeistert. Nicht lange also ließ die Ankündigung zu einem zweiten Teil im neuen Universum auf sich warten. Auch wenn sich wohl einige nach dem fantastischen Fallout: New Vegas ein neues Fallout aus dem Hause Obsidian gewünscht hätten, wurde es schließlich doch Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire.

Eothas has returned. The god of light and rebirth was thought dead, but he now inhabits the stone titan that sat buried under your keep, Caed Nua, for millennia. Ripping his way out of the ground, he destroyed your stronghold and left you at the brink of death. To save your soul, you must track down the wayward god and demand answers – answers which could throw mortals and the gods themselves into chaos.

Your hunt takes you to the Deadfire Archipelago. Located even farther east than the colonies of the Eastern Reach, Deadfire comprises hundreds of islands spanning thousands of miles – ranging from lush tropics to barren deserts. Many of these lands have never been charted, while others are inhabited by rich native cultures and a new wave of colonial settlers.

Obsidian Entertainment proudly presents the sequel to our crowdfunded and critically-acclaimed role-playing game, Pillars of Eternity. Welcome to Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. With Pillars II, we are revisiting the rich narrative, beautiful environments, and tactical combat that made Pillars of Eternity one of the highest-rated PC games of all time. Having a development team of over 77,000 people made the first game possible, but your feedback and community support made it amazing! Our team wants to take you on a second journey to Eora. We couldn’t be more excited to get all of you involved in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.