Overwatch – Alle Änderungen des neuen Updates

Overwatch bekommt ein neues Update verpasst, welches nicht nur Heldin Orisa einführt sondern eine ganze Reihe von Änderungen am Spiel vornimmt. Orisa wurde bereits von Blizzard im Video vorgestellt und ist nach umfangreicher Testphase nun bereit für den Kampf. Eine lange Liste aller Änderungen, insbesondere Balancing und Fixing, zeigt uns die Neuerungen:

GENERAL UPDATES

Competitive Play

On Route 66, the attacking team is now given 60 additional seconds after pushing the payload to the first checkpoint.

Custom Game and Game Browser

When setting up a Custom Game, players can now disable or modify abilities activated with the secondary fire button

HERO UPDATES

Ana

Biotic Rifle Damage decreased from 80 to 60



Bastion

Ironclad Bastion now takes 20% less damage while in Configuration: Sentry or Tank (formerly 35%)



Developer Comments: After the last update, Bastion became a little too difficult to deal with, so we’re reducing his new passive to give enemies more opportunities to counter.

Junkrat

Total Mayhem Junkrat’s explosions no longer hurt himself



Mercy

Caduceus Staff The amount of increased damage that’s done when boosting another player is now tracked under the match statistics and on the Career Profile page



Sombra

Hack Sombra’s teammates can now see hacked healthpacks through walls

Stealth Sound effects and VO distance has been reduced to 15 meters when Sombra enters or exits Stealth

Translocator Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds



Winston

Barrier Projector Ability cooldown now starts when the barrier is placed, instead of when it ends



Zarya

Particle Barrier No longer protects Zarya from knockback

Projected Barrier No longer protects allies from knockback



Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction Alternate fire cooldown has been reduced from 1 seconds to 0.6 seconds Weapon spread has been removed



BUG FIXES

General

When Teleporters, Shield Generators, and other player-owned objects are destroyed, the kill feed now properly displays the owner’s name

A.I.

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion and Torbjörn bots from taking a defensive position when turret abilities were disabled in Custom Games

Competitive Play

Fixed a visual bug that prevented your current medals from being displayed in the setup phase between rounds

Custom Game and Game Browser

Fixed a bug causing players to respawn in the enemy spawn room after being pinned against a car by an enemy Reinhardt on Oasis

A scoring requirement clarification has been added to the Capture the Flag settings, stating that each team’s flag will need to be secured before they can score

Fixed a bug that could cause certain settings to be displayed on the Custom Game’s information screen even when they weren’t being used

Fixed an issue preventing values from the “Ultimate Generation” setting from being correctly displayed

Heroes and maps are now sorted alphabetically under the “Find Game” filters in the Game Browser

Fixed a bug preventing Bastion’s Self-Repair ability from being disabled in the Custom Game settings

Heroes

Fixed an issue preventing Bastion’s walking animation from being triggered while Self-Repair was in use

McCree no longer receives credit toward his on-fire meter when his Flashbang is used against Mei’s Ice Wall

Fixed a bug that kept a successful Roadhog hook from counting towards the “Match Players Hooked” statistic when the enemy player was killed on impact

Fixed an issue causing Zenyatta’s feet to clip through his robe while his Sanzang skin was equipped

Fixed a bug causing Reaper’s shotguns and D.Va’s mech to appear unusually large on the main menu

Maps