Outlast 2 – Patch für die PC-Fassung veröffentlicht

Solltet ihr noch dabei sein euch durch Outlast 2 zu kämpfen, gibt es gute Nachrichten für euch. Denn die PC-Version hat ein neues Update erhalten.
So wird vor allem der Schwierigkeitsgrad des Spiels angepasst. Daneben gibt es noch weitere Gameplay-Anpassungen, beispielsweise dass das Mikrofon nicht mehr Akku verbraucht, und verschiedene Fehlerbehebungen.
- Global rebalancing of the game difficulty.
- Microphone no longer uses extra batteries.
- Increased the size of subtitles.
- Fixed an issue on Intel HD 4000 cards where most dynamic lights were missing.
- Fixed an issue where flickering black squares appear in the center of the screen at some specific resolutions.
- Fixed an issue with alternate controller mappings and the camcorder UI.
- Fixed an issue with double doors where one of them is locked.
- Fixed an issue causing lost save games when Steam somehow fails to initialize.
- Fixed some heretic sound effects.
- Fixed multiple minor gameplay issues (collisions, crawling, tutorials, etc.)
- Fixed multiple rare crashes.
- Added a “-refreshrate 60” command-line parameter to specify a preferred refresh rate (replace 60 by the desired refresh rate).
- Added a “-notexturelimit” command-line parameter to remove texture size limits based on VRAM amount.
- Added a “-borderless” command-line parameter to use borderless fullscreen and not have to edit INI files.
