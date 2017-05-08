Home » News » Outlast 2 – Patch für die PC-Fassung veröffentlicht
Outlast 2

Outlast 2 – Patch für die PC-Fassung veröffentlicht

Solltet ihr noch dabei sein euch durch Outlast 2 zu kämpfen, gibt es gute Nachrichten für euch. Denn die PC-Version hat ein neues Update erhalten.

So wird vor allem der Schwierigkeitsgrad des Spiels angepasst. Daneben gibt es noch weitere Gameplay-Anpassungen, beispielsweise dass das Mikrofon nicht mehr Akku verbraucht, und verschiedene Fehlerbehebungen.

  • Global rebalancing of the game difficulty.
  • Microphone no longer uses extra batteries.
  • Increased the size of subtitles.
  • Fixed an issue on Intel HD 4000 cards where most dynamic lights were missing.
  • Fixed an issue where flickering black squares appear in the center of the screen at some specific resolutions.
  • Fixed an issue with alternate controller mappings and the camcorder UI.
  • Fixed an issue with double doors where one of them is locked.
  • Fixed an issue causing lost save games when Steam somehow fails to initialize.
  • Fixed some heretic sound effects.
  • Fixed multiple minor gameplay issues (collisions, crawling, tutorials, etc.)
  • Fixed multiple rare crashes.
  • Added a “-refreshrate 60” command-line parameter to specify a preferred refresh rate (replace 60 by the desired refresh rate).
  • Added a “-notexturelimit” command-line parameter to remove texture size limits based on VRAM amount.
  • Added a “-borderless” command-line parameter to use borderless fullscreen and not have to edit INI files.
