No Mercy: For Lorne Hope – Kickstarter Kampagne gestartet

Was erhält man, wenn man die Spielkonzepte von Castle Crashers mit denen von Journey, Braid und The Stanley Parable miteinander vermischt? Das Projekt No Mercy: For Lorne Hope, welches heute bei Kickstarter gestartet ist.

No Mercy follows the story of four main characters, Elliot, Ray, Belle, and Orion, as they work to cleanse the forest and restore balance. Use their different weapons and powers to crush anything that stands in your way, and explore the surrounding levels for hidden secrets. Bursting with vibrant art and interlocking character arcs, No Mercy draws both you and the characters deeper into the heart of a forest under siege.

Your only hope lies in each other, but everyone has something valuable to lose. In a story of love, trust, and a fourth wall-breaking bird person named Kevin, you must work together to save the forest, your friends, or at the very least, your life.