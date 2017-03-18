No Man’s Sky – Neuer Patch

Nach dem Fiasko des ursprünglichen Release von No Man’s Sky ist das Team von Hello Games bemüht das Spiel durch Patches deutlich zu verbessern. Mit dem Pathfinder-Update wurde eine richtige Richtung eingeschlagen. Das gewonnene Momemtum soll natürlich für weitere Fortschritte genutzt werden, deshalb erhalten wir einen weiteren Patch, der noch ein paar Verbesserungen hinzufügt. Insgesamt steuert das ambitionierte Spiel aktuell auf ein gutes Niveau hin, bleibt also zu hoffen das die Entwicklung auch in Zukunft so verläuft. Die Anpassungen in Version 1.23 von No Man’s Sky sind folgende:
- Optimised HBAO so that it runs faster
- Added an option to lock framerate on PS4 to 30 fps to keep the frame rate stable
- Sentinel drones now investigate correctly when in a vehicle
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause players to fall through the floor when exiting a ship
- Fixed texturing issue in freighter bases
- Fixed and inventory exploit when purchasing multiple ships in a freighter that allows you to duplicate your ship’s inventory
- Fixed a bug that causes freighters to be too cheap
- You can no longer build the Exocraft Terminal in freighter bases, this prevented players from being able to complete the vehicle missions
- Fix for ships spawning on top of each other
- Fixed a crash in physics
- Fixed a crash resulting from running out of memory
- Improved vehicle audio
- Fix for certain UI elements having over-saturated colours in HDR
- Fix for font anti-aliasing in HDR
- Improved performance of UI rendering in HDR
- Fix for HDR rendering being dark on some TV models
- Fixed a visual issue with the T-shaped corridor
- Added error messaging for failed uploads to Steam Workshop
- Colossus camera is now slightly further back when moving at speed
- Exocraft mining lasers are now easier to aim up
- Increased yield from Autonomous Field Mining Units
- Fixed issue with Colossus Exocraft’s wheels sinking through the ground
- Adjust colossus collision to make it harder to go underground
- Enable Steam Controller in base reporting and Steam Workshop base upload
- The animation when exiting the Colossus is improved
- Exocraft mining laser uses less fuel but is less effective in combat
- Fixes for the white sphere that shows when at the photo mode boundary
- Fix for ladders vanishing in bases
- Fixed a crash when uploading and downloading bases using Steam Workshop
- Default to frame lock on for PS4 and off for PS4Pro
- Fixed an issue caused when dying in permadeath with the inventory screen open
- Fixed a bug causing poor performace when in a vehicle near predator creatures
