No Man’s Sky – Neuer Patch

Nach dem Fiasko des ursprünglichen Release von No Man’s Sky ist das Team von Hello Games bemüht das Spiel durch Patches deutlich zu verbessern. Mit dem Pathfinder-Update wurde eine richtige Richtung eingeschlagen. Das gewonnene Momemtum soll natürlich für weitere Fortschritte genutzt werden, deshalb erhalten wir einen weiteren Patch, der noch ein paar Verbesserungen hinzufügt. Insgesamt steuert das ambitionierte Spiel aktuell auf ein gutes Niveau hin, bleibt also zu hoffen das die Entwicklung auch in Zukunft so verläuft. Die Anpassungen in Version 1.23 von No Man’s Sky sind folgende:

Optimised HBAO so that it runs faster

Added an option to lock framerate on PS4 to 30 fps to keep the frame rate stable

Sentinel drones now investigate correctly when in a vehicle

Fixed a rare bug that could cause players to fall through the floor when exiting a ship

Fixed texturing issue in freighter bases

Fixed and inventory exploit when purchasing multiple ships in a freighter that allows you to duplicate your ship’s inventory

Fixed a bug that causes freighters to be too cheap

You can no longer build the Exocraft Terminal in freighter bases, this prevented players from being able to complete the vehicle missions

Fix for ships spawning on top of each other

Fixed a crash in physics

Fixed a crash resulting from running out of memory

Improved vehicle audio

Fix for certain UI elements having over-saturated colours in HDR

Fix for font anti-aliasing in HDR

Improved performance of UI rendering in HDR

Fix for HDR rendering being dark on some TV models

Fixed a visual issue with the T-shaped corridor

Added error messaging for failed uploads to Steam Workshop

Colossus camera is now slightly further back when moving at speed

Exocraft mining lasers are now easier to aim up

Increased yield from Autonomous Field Mining Units

Fixed issue with Colossus Exocraft’s wheels sinking through the ground

Adjust colossus collision to make it harder to go underground

Enable Steam Controller in base reporting and Steam Workshop base upload

The animation when exiting the Colossus is improved

Exocraft mining laser uses less fuel but is less effective in combat

Fixes for the white sphere that shows when at the photo mode boundary

Fix for ladders vanishing in bases

Fixed a crash when uploading and downloading bases using Steam Workshop

Default to frame lock on for PS4 and off for PS4Pro

Fixed an issue caused when dying in permadeath with the inventory screen open

Fixed a bug causing poor performace when in a vehicle near predator creatures