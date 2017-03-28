Home » Plattformen » Playstation » Playstation 4 » No Man’s Sky – Neuer Patch erschienen
No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky – Neuer Patch erschienen

Patrick Kirst 28. März 2017 Kommentar schreiben

Die Entwickler von Hello Games pflegen No Man’s Sky noch immer. Daher ist es nicht verwunderlich, dass ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht wurde. Dieser hebt die Spielversion auf die Versionsnummer 1.24.

Folgende Sachen wurden dabei auf PlayStation 4 und PC behoben:

  • Fixed an issue that caused player’s bases not to appear
  • Optimized light shafts, allowing us to enable them on PS4
  • Fixed a game freeze/lock up that could occur when in space
  • Improved frame rate when playing with unlocked frame rate, or vsync disabled
  • Fixed some issues with Steam controller prompts
  • Various minor performance optimisations
  • Fixed some rare crashes & freezes
Quelle: Quelle

Stichworte

Sag uns deine Meinung:

Auch interessant!

Final Fantasy 15 XV

Final Fantasy 15 – Episode Prompto Trailer und Episode Gladio ab sofort verfügbar

Ab sofort ist die Episode Gladiolus sowie zwei neue Updates für Final Fantasy 15 verfügbar. ...