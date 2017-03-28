No Man’s Sky – Neuer Patch erschienen

Die Entwickler von Hello Games pflegen No Man’s Sky noch immer. Daher ist es nicht verwunderlich, dass ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht wurde. Dieser hebt die Spielversion auf die Versionsnummer 1.24.
Folgende Sachen wurden dabei auf PlayStation 4 und PC behoben:
- Fixed an issue that caused player’s bases not to appear
- Optimized light shafts, allowing us to enable them on PS4
- Fixed a game freeze/lock up that could occur when in space
- Improved frame rate when playing with unlocked frame rate, or vsync disabled
- Fixed some issues with Steam controller prompts
- Various minor performance optimisations
- Fixed some rare crashes & freezes
