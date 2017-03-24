Nioh – Kostenloses Update mit neuen Missionen

Nioh wird demnächst auf Version 1.06 aufgestuft werden, was uns neben einer umfangreichen Changelog auch insgesamt zehn neue Missionen bescheren wird. Die Missionen, in chronologischer Reihenfolge unten aufgelistet, sind innerhalb der Haupthandlung als Side Quests in das Spiel integriert. Die Missionen werden in dieser Reihenfolge abgeschlossen, der Vorgänger muss also abgeschlossen werden, bevor die nächste Aufgabe beginnt:

Sword sister’s youngest Brother Dojo

Transfer

Two shadows

Iga Stream

Amusement’s Entertainment

The Rest of the Darkness

pandemonium

Wandering and Falling

Lonely SwordCollection of Crumbs

Die umfassende Liste aller Änderungen wollen wir euch ebenfalls nicht vorenthalten:

Enable/Disable: Auto center camera when no target is locked on

Enable/Disable „display level instead of performance on equipment“

A menu allowing the player to change the color of rarities

Maximum possession limit of smith materials expanded to 9999

Added the ability to move items in the equipment screen

Adjustments were made Living Weapon gage recovery when in Living weapon state.

You will regain less gage the longer you stay in Living Weapon.

Along with the above adjustment, Living Weapon Tenacity was increase.

Changes and Adjustments

Suzaku was made less effect in general

Suzaku guardian spirit Amrita gain bonus will no longer increase living weapon duration.

Stance change ki pulse will now cancel a normal ki pulse

Decreased of the attack power granted and duration of „Carnage Talisman“

Decreased of the attack power granted and duration of „Power pill?“

Increased the damage of the Axe Mystic Art „Intensity“

Increased the damage of the sword mystic art „sword of execution“

Increased the Ki consumption of the kusarigama skill „blade spin“

Decreased the rate that debuffs are applied via throwing weapons.

Decreased the rate that debuffs are applied to enemies, specifically fire, water, earth and wind.

Decreased the range of the axe skill „Rumbling Earth“

Adjustments were made to the camera angles in The Tower of London

Decreased the damage multiplier caused by Discord

Adjusted glory for clan battles

Increase glory for personal ranking in clan battles

Reduce clans winning and winning rewards or Woods

Changes where made to the following clans



Toyotomi

Utakita

Murakami

Maori

Saika

Woods

Bug Fixes