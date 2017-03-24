Nioh – Kostenloses Update mit neuen Missionen

Nioh wird demnächst auf Version 1.06 aufgestuft werden, was uns neben einer umfangreichen Changelog auch insgesamt zehn neue Missionen bescheren wird. Die Missionen, in chronologischer Reihenfolge unten aufgelistet, sind innerhalb der Haupthandlung als Side Quests in das Spiel integriert. Die Missionen werden in dieser Reihenfolge abgeschlossen, der Vorgänger muss also abgeschlossen werden, bevor die nächste Aufgabe beginnt:
- Sword sister’s youngest Brother Dojo
- Transfer
- Two shadows
- Iga Stream
- Amusement’s Entertainment
- The Rest of the Darkness
- pandemonium
- Wandering and Falling
- Lonely SwordCollection of Crumbs
Die umfassende Liste aller Änderungen wollen wir euch ebenfalls nicht vorenthalten:
- Enable/Disable: Auto center camera when no target is locked on
- Enable/Disable „display level instead of performance on equipment“
- A menu allowing the player to change the color of rarities
- Maximum possession limit of smith materials expanded to 9999
- Added the ability to move items in the equipment screen
Adjustments were made Living Weapon gage recovery when in Living weapon state.
- You will regain less gage the longer you stay in Living Weapon.
- Along with the above adjustment, Living Weapon Tenacity was increase.
Changes and Adjustments
- Suzaku was made less effect in general
- Suzaku guardian spirit Amrita gain bonus will no longer increase living weapon duration.
- Stance change ki pulse will now cancel a normal ki pulse
- Decreased of the attack power granted and duration of „Carnage Talisman“
- Decreased of the attack power granted and duration of „Power pill?“
- Increased the damage of the Axe Mystic Art „Intensity“
- Increased the damage of the sword mystic art „sword of execution“
- Increased the Ki consumption of the kusarigama skill „blade spin“
- Decreased the rate that debuffs are applied via throwing weapons.
- Decreased the rate that debuffs are applied to enemies, specifically fire, water, earth and wind.
- Decreased the range of the axe skill „Rumbling Earth“
- Adjustments were made to the camera angles in The Tower of London
- Decreased the damage multiplier caused by Discord
Adjusted glory for clan battles
- Increase glory for personal ranking in clan battles
- Reduce clans winning and winning rewards or Woods
Changes where made to the following clans
- Toyotomi
- Utakita
- Murakami
- Maori
- Saika
- Woods
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused players who died at the same times as the boss to not receive mission rewards.
- Fixed a Bug where glory acquired was not being applied to glory contributed to clans.
- Fixed a bug where players received the wrong reward for the personal ranking they in clan battles.
- Fixed a bug relating to attacking opponents who had the fire debuff.
- Fixed bug that Mimics attack power was not scaling to the level.
- Fixed a bug that „Titles Collect“ in the gameplay records would not reach 100%
- Fixed a bug that prevented „Hide helmet“ from working correctly in online multiplayer.
- Fixed a bug in Mr. Sakata Kimi
- Correct a bug that allowed for enemies to repeatedly knocked up when already airborne.
- Corrected a bug with Nobunaga Oda that AI that caused move erratically when the weapon skill „Backwave“ was canceled early.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain bosses not to spawn if hold at bow at the start of the fight.
