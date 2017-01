New Dawn – Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Eingeborenen-Survival

Erst vor ein paar Tagen haben wir euch New Dawn in unserer TOP 10 der Survival-Spiele 2017 vorgestellt und schon ist auch die Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Spiel online. Doch worum geht es genau?

Dreadful pirates landed on an unknown island of Southern America at the end of 1800, occupying it immorally and brutally.

These sea men are pitiless and killing them will be hard!

A new dawn will rise for natives! Their life will change radically and they’ hide and find solution to survive. They will find new defending tools, new building techniques, weapons and tools useful to survive. New Dawn is a survival based sandbox, open-world, multiplayer game set on an island in the pirate age for PC Mac & Linux.

The player is a native who builds villages and uses natural resources to survive and learns how to defend himself from frequent attacks of pirates who landed on the island.