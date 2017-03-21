Killing Floor 2 – The Descent Update mit neuen Inhalten und Updates

Es scheint kein Ende in Sicht zu sein: Killing Floor 2 erhält schon wieder neue Inhalte. Nach dem Tropical Bash Content Pack anfangs des Jahres und dem Bullseye Content Pack gibt es, neben den zahlreichen weiteren Inhalten, nun das Descent Content Pack. Darin enthalten ist ein neuer Spielmodus, zwei neue Waffen und zwei neue Maps sowie einige Bugfixes. Im folgenden findet ihr die Details zu den Neuerungen.

Killing Floor 2 erschien 2016 nach langer Zeit im Early Access für PC und Playstation 4 und ist der Nachfolger des Koop Shooters von Tripwire Interactive. Ihr braucht mehr Infos zum Spiel? Dann werft einen Blick auf unsere ausführlichen Previews. (Hier findet ihr die Preview aus dem Early Access und hier die Preview zum Playstation 4 Port.)

Die sonst weitläufigen Maps werden im neuen Spielmodus „Holdout“ um einiges verkleinert und der Kampf gegen die Zeds findet auf engstem Raum statt. Schulter an Schulter gibt es so keine Ausweichmöglichkeiten, was dem sonst so ausladenden Gameplay eine neue Richtung verleiht. Tripwire Interactive selbst sagen dazu folgendes:

There’s few things more dangerous than a cornered animal… except perhaps a cornered survivor with a lot of high explosives. In the new game mode Holdout, everyone is cornered all the time. In Holdout, players play through a different small map for each wave, each with limited room to maneuver or retreat, forcing players to stand their groundagainst the Zed onslaught. Can you stand shoulder to shoulder with your allies in the face of overwhelming numbers, or will you break and run, leaving your team to die messily?