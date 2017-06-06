Injustice 2 – Patch 1.04

Seit wenigen Wochen kann Injustice 2 schon mit einigen spektalurären Finisher-Moves die Fans von Batman, Superman und Co. begeistern. Warner Bros. und die NetherRealm Studios sind natürlich bemüht den Spaß möglichst langfristig aufrecht zu erhalten. Durch Patches können auch nach Release noch diverse Fehler ausgemerzt werden, wie die verantwortlichen Entwickler nun auch mit dem Patch 1.04 zeigen möchten. Mit dem Patch werden neben generellen Gameplay-Optimierungen auch Charaktere und Karten angepasst. Folgende Änderungen werden am Spiel vorgenommen:
General Gameplay fixes
- General stability improvements
- Many move list corrections
- Added more descriptive connection error messages and improved detection
- Fixed audio issues related to moves being interrupted
- Improved AI logic for multiverse opponents & for player AI loadouts
- Corrected an issue which could cause specific Jump Attacks to not have recovery when a miss occurred
- Corrected an issue that could cause a character to jump in the opposite direction if the jump was inputted on the same frame as an opponent teleporting to the opposite side
- Gear Loadouts are now displayed in the loading screen for online matches
- The level requirement on Gear will now be displayed as red if the user has not met the level requirement to equip it
- Added an indicator to opponent info in online match making screens which will display if the opponent is using a Wi-Fi connection instead of a Wired connection
- The cursor now starts on Return tab instead of Leave Guild in the edit / view Guild information popup
- Added ability to view Set Bonuses in the customize character summary page
- Fixed an issue related to the projected win percentage not being accurate for online ranked and player matches
- Fixed an issue which could cause players to not receive the proper rewards upon reaching levels 5/10/15/20
- The Guild tab will now flash in the main menu to indicate if awards are available to be claimed
- Corrected an issue that could cause the camera to behave unexpectedly if there was an error when an arena transition happened
- Multiverse opponents and player AI loadout characters will now use sidekick and assist attacks
- Fixed an issue in some Multiverse events that allowed for Sidekick and Assist Attack meter to be depleted without the attack occurring
- Fixed a bug which was causing the stat scaling on a few Rare quality items which were rolling a lot higher than intended
- Mr. Freeze premier skin now has a helmet
- Bronze Mother Boxes now cost 5000 Credits & Silver Mother Boxes now cost 10000 Credits
Stage Specific Fixes
- Batcave – Hanging hook Environmental Interaction now has a cooldown after being used
- Batcave – fixed a bug that allowed hanging hook Environmental Interaction to knock enemies slightly outside of the arena boundary
- Brainiac Ship – fixed a bug causing a character to face the wrong way when using the data canister bomb Environmental Interaction under certain circumstances
- Metropolis – fixed bug causing punching bag visuals to linger after being interrupted while using this Environmental Interaction
- Slaughter Swamp – reduced the range in which the truck Environmental Interaction can be used
Character Specific Fixes
- Black Adam – the Gear Ability Soul of Shazam now increases damage on initial hit of SHAZAM!!! (Flip Stance + Meter Burn)
- Black Adam – the Gear Ability Seth Strike can now be done as a wakeup, reversal, and be 2in1 cancelled into
- Bane – Mercenary’s Elbow when meter-burned will no longer do unscaled damage (this change only applies when not in Competitive/Tournament Mode)
- Bane – fixed a bug which prevented his forward and backward throw to not reward a first hit bonus
- Bane – while in level3 Venom, Shattering Cross (Towards + Medium) will no longer lose its armor breaking property when cancelled into Fist Slam (Down)
- Brainiac – slightly adjusted hit regions on Panic In The Sky (Towards + Medium, Down + Light, Hard)
- Cyborg – fixed a bug which could cause the HUD UI for his character power to display the wrong icon
- Darkseid – the character power Parademons will no longer sometimes immediately attack if the character power button is still held down
- Darkseid – fixed a bug where Low Burn (Down + Hard) could remain active with no visual effect if he was hit during a specific frame
- Darkseid – fixed bug causing Charging Parademon to attack in the wrong direction under certain circumstances
- Deadshot – Fixed bug causing opponent to gain meter when killed by Wrist Cannon while Poison Ammo is active
- Flash – the visual effects for Gear Ability Sonic Bolt will no longer disappear if Flash was hit during the recovery frames
- Green Arrow – fixed a bug preventing Canary’s Kiss (Towards + Hard) from receiving a damage boost when meter-burned or performed as a bounce cancel
- Joker – reduced the block stun on Chattering Teeth by 5 to prevent an inescapable block trap against most characters
- Poison Ivy – fixed a bug where Bed of Thorns visual effects could linger when the move was not active
- Scarecrow – fixed a bug which caused his wakeup attacks to have no invincibility frames (affects Fear Toxin & Traumatize)
- Wonder Woman – “The Gear ability Amalthea’s Protection no longer loses armor when meter-burned.
- Wonder Woman – fixed a bug causing Upward Amalthea Bash when done as a wakeup to lose invulnerability before the activate frame
