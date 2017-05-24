Humble Bundle – GameOn Bundle veröffentlicht

Das letzte fantastische Humble Bundle liegt gerade einmal ein paar Wochen zurück, da wird schon das nächste sensationelle Bundle in den Raum geworfen. Diesmal am Start: Das Humble GameOn Bundle.
Vor allem Fans von Adventures werden diesmal ausgiebig bedient. Sowohl das etwas andere Her Story, als auch Grim Fandango Remastered, Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse und Day of the Tentacle Remastered möchten erkundet werden. In The Stanley Parable und 80 Days dürft ihr ebenfalls Abenteuer erleben, bis ihr dann irgendwann genug davon habt und euch in Worms Clan Wars und Borderlands: The Pre-Squel mit Waffengewalt statt Grips zur Wehr setzt.
Zahlt ihr mehr als der Durchschnitt bleiben euch nur Borderlands und Day of the Tentacle verwehrt. Dafür erhaltet ihr aber zumindest zusätzlich den Soundtrack zu The Stanley Parable und Broken Sword 5. Unterstützen könnt ihr diesmal die War Child Charity aus England, die Entwickler der enthaltenen Spiele oder das Team von Humble Bundle.
Every child has the right to play. GameOn is a new gaming movement from award-winning nonprofit War Child. War Child has reached out across the globe to gaming influencers to help them highlight the importance of protecting, educating, and standing up for the rights of children caught up in conflict. Now Humble is joining in, too! Representing the most prolific titles from GameOn contributors Randy Pitchford, Tim Schafer, Charles Cecil, Steve Gaynor, and others, you can help support GameOn’s mission while playing Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, The Stanley Parable, and more!