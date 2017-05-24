Humble Bundle – GameOn Bundle veröffentlicht

Das letzte fantastische Humble Bundle liegt gerade einmal ein paar Wochen zurück, da wird schon das nächste sensationelle Bundle in den Raum geworfen. Diesmal am Start: Das Humble GameOn Bundle.

Vor allem Fans von Adventures werden diesmal ausgiebig bedient. Sowohl das etwas andere Her Story, als auch Grim Fandango Remastered, Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse und Day of the Tentacle Remastered möchten erkundet werden. In The Stanley Parable und 80 Days dürft ihr ebenfalls Abenteuer erleben, bis ihr dann irgendwann genug davon habt und euch in Worms Clan Wars und Borderlands: The Pre-Squel mit Waffengewalt statt Grips zur Wehr setzt.

Zahlt ihr mehr als der Durchschnitt bleiben euch nur Borderlands und Day of the Tentacle verwehrt. Dafür erhaltet ihr aber zumindest zusätzlich den Soundtrack zu The Stanley Parable und Broken Sword 5. Unterstützen könnt ihr diesmal die War Child Charity aus England, die Entwickler der enthaltenen Spiele oder das Team von Humble Bundle.