Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy als Playstation Ikone und die Zukunft einer möglichen Serie

Wenige Tage vor Release von Horizon Zero Dawn veröffentlicht Sony nicht nur zahlreiche Trailer und Videos, sondern auch weitere Informationen zur Protagonistin Aloy und der Möglichkeit, Horizon zu einem potenziellen Franchise zu machen.

Im Interview mit MCV gab Sony UKs Product Manager Jon Edwars bekannt, dass das Entwicklerteam, Guerrilla Games, Vorbehalte hatte bezüglich des Geschlechts ihrer Protagonistin. Diese Sorgen wichen im Laufe der Entwicklung und ein glaubhafter, neugieriger Charakter entstand – der nunmal weiblich ist. Für Sony sei Aloy sogar eine Playstation Ikone.

“Guerrilla Games has talked about this in the past and they were very much focused on creating a curious and determined character that was believable in this new world – it just so happened that the character ended up being female. Aloy is spirited, adventurous and driven to figure out the challenges that she comes across in this post-apocalyptic world inhabited by machines, you really buy into her as a tribal hunter and we think that the players will really enjoy playing as her. She’s a PlayStation icon of the future.”