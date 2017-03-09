Halo 5: Guardians – Neues Update

343 Industries ist weiterhin bestrebt Halo 5: Guardians kontinuierlich zu verbessern. Durch die regelmäßigen Patches und neuen Inhalte wird das Spiel, obwohl im Oktober 2015 erschienen, weiterhin durch seine aktive Community am Leben erhalten. Das neueste Update fokussiert sich hauptsächlich auf den Schmiede-Modus, aber auch kleine Punkte im Multiplayer und in der Sandbox werden adressiert. Hier die vollständigen Patch Notes:
Multiplayer
- Fixed issue where damage done at the end of a match was not properly being reported in the damage dealt and accuracy stats
- Fixed issue where grenade damage was not properly being reported in the damage dealt stat
- Movement speed and jump height now have 0% option in custom game settings
- Added custom game option to control clean up times for weapons and vehicles
- Improved score to win increments in custom game options
- Fixed a problem where the last player to damage a Beam Mech before it goes kamikaze would get credit for the kill (Warzone ONLY)
- Disabled Grunt Mech kamikaze in Warzone (it’s still active in Warzone Firefight) to fix the issue where kill credit would get assigned to the wrong team when the Grunt Mech decided to kamikaze
- Added new Motion Sensor functionality for community testing in the upcoming „Proving Grounds“ playlist
- Miscellaneous performance improvements and bug fixes
Sandbox
- Fixed issue with Grenade launcher projectiles passing through geometry
- Lowered Sniper Rifle hip aim assist
- Reduced Plasma Caster fall-off damage range
- Improved golf club damage and feel
Forge
- Greatly improved rendering performance on Forge objects with material swap that was causing framerate issues across many maps
- Fixed issue where user maps were becoming corrupt/unloadable
- Fixed issues where action description text was incorrect and/or confusing
- Fixed an issue where “reset map state” did not work as intended
- Fixed issue where game was forcing users into FOTUS Armor causing a large hitch
- Fixed issue where invisible Phaeton could become visible
- Comparing team values now works as intended
- Added “maintain offset” option to teleporter properties
- Can now select “score to win” as a value source
- Fixed issue where you could despawn held weapons for players, causing a bad state
- Can no longer accidentally target Monitor with scripts
- When comparing a player value to a team value, it will now only compare against the team the player belongs to
- Round end condition now works as intended
- Classic Cargo Container no longer has visual issues
- Added mini game decal
- Target transforms now support excluding objects and players
- Reset action now supports resetting either the position or rotation of an object
- Added local or world space support for movement scripts
- Round timer event can now trigger continuously
- Improved spawn behavior using spawn order
- Added “select nearest scripted command” to map options
- Added action to allow users to force variable checks “force dirty”
- Miscellaneous object collision fixes
- Fixed miscellaneous vehicle welding issues
- Fixed issue when modifying the physics type of joints
- Fixed issue where script brains still had collision in play
- Boundaries now render on objects that don’t have a primary color option
- Value source for number of players on a team now works properly
- Continuous boundary check is now more accurate
- Miscellaneous performance improvements and bug fixes
