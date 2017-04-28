Home » News » Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Update 3.5 für PC
Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Update 3.5 für PC

Elham Nizam 28. April 2017

Die PC-Fassung des Ausflugs in schöne Bolivien erhält von Ubisoft einen neuen Patch. Mit Version 3.5 bekommt Ghost Recon: Wildlands einen Satz neuer Optimierungen, welche die gesamte Erfahrung auf dem PC deutlich abrunden sollen. Folgende Änderungen bringt der 6GB-große Patch:

New features

  • Players can request for help now while in down state.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed the fast travel icon not being displayed on the tacmap when using a Steam Controller.
  • Fixed an issue where the screen would flicker when exiting the vehicle while using the Tobii Eye tracking device.
  • Fixed an issue where the game language was not automatically set if the Arabic language was set as the title’s language, from the Steam client.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would show an incorrect display resolution in the Video menu if ALT+TAB was used during the confirmation pop-up message.
  • Fixed an issue where the gray screen when the character is downed was displayed in NVIDIA Ansel.
  • Fixed an issue where the 360 screenshot in Ansel had visual corruption if Ansel was used while the Night Vision was activated.
  • Fixed an issue where the Weapon Fanatic achievement was not awarded if the weapon pack item was bought from the in game store

Narco Road

  • Fixed and issue where the screen would flicker when using nitro boost while being detected.

Das Update ist ab sofort erhältlich und wird beim Online-Zugriff heruntergeladen. Ghost Recon: Wildlands ist für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erhältlich.

