Ghost Recon Wildlands – Liste bekannter Probleme

Ghost Recon Wildlands ist seit kurzem erhältlich und wird überraschend positiv von Kritikern und Spielern aufgenommen, obwohl die Resonanz während der Beta-Phase eher negativ ausfiel. Auch wenn das neueste Werk von Ubisoft sich als solider Coop-Shooter erweist, liegen noch haufenweise Probleme vor, deren Behebung noch aussteht.
Dem Team hinter den Ghosts ist dieser Umstand bewusst und es wird an Lösungen gearbeitet. Um vorbeugend auf diese Fehler aufmerksam zu machen, liegt nun eine komplette Liste der bekannten Bugs vor. Hier die vollständige, offizielle Liste:
General issues
- Gameplay – AI Vehicle PathfindingSome users have reported issues on some specific locations in relation to the AI pathfinding, causing some vehicle collision. We are currently investigating this situation.
- Gameplay – Melee-killed enemies are tagged as „surrendering enemies killed“When trying to kill an enemy with close-quarters-combat (melee), the „surrendering enemy killed“ notification may appear. Since surrendering enemies are considered as civilians, killing too many of them may result a mission fail. We are sorry for the inconvenience and have already fixed this issue for the next patch.
- Mission – Boss will not re-initialise after mission replayAfter a mission fail, mission boss might not re-initialize when trying to replay the mission. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Mission – La Plaga will not try to run-away when detecting playerWhen reaching La Plaga, this one will not try to run-away by using the nearby bike when detecting the players. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch
- Mission – Missing helicopter for Medication air transport activity on TabacalIt can be noticed that when playing in the Tabacal region, the side activity „Medication Air Transport“ might not be available due to the fact that the helicopter is not spawning. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are currently investigating this issue.
- Tacmap – Bosses might appear in red when un-zooming the mapWhen un-zooming the minimap to reach the Cartel view and going back to the tacmap, some bosses might appear in red despite not being killed by the player yet. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Co-op – Replication break when VIP interact with vehiclesWhen playing in Coop, it can be noticed that replication might be affected when a VIP interact with a vehicle. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch
- Co-op – Cutscenes unavailable for other players when replaying missionsWhen playing Coop, it may be noticed that only the player that is restarting a mission is able to see the custscenes. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Co-op – Unable to damage vehicles from other playersIn co-op, when a player enter and leave a vehicle, it can be noticed that other players are unable to deal damage to this vehicle. The team is currently investigating this issue.
- Uplay – Download IssuesSome players are reporting that their download on Uplay is getting stuck at 27GB. Our team is aware of this issue and currently investigating.
- Pre-order – Invalid codeSome players are reporting they’ve been unable to redeem their codes on the Redeem site „code invalid“. Please have a look at the FAQ for more details
- PC – Outdated versionSome players are reporting getting an outdated error message when booting the game. We suggest you to remove all previous versions of the game and verify game files. You can also try deleting some other files, such as: events.xml, Uyuni.grw, VersionDescription.ini and NvGsa.x64.dll.
Glitches and bugs
- Glitch/Bug – 3D model glitch when changing save slotAfter the deletion of an existing game save or changing slot, it can be notice that the 3D model of the Ghost in not centred in the Charactersmith. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Glitch/Bug – Level of Details (LOD) issues from far distancesWhen piloting a helicopter or a plane at high altitude, it can be noticed that some visual elements are not showing properly. The team is currently investigating this situation.
- Shop – Missing DLC/Season pass in-game storeIt can be noticed when reaching the in-game store menu that the Season Pass / DLC category is empty. As a workaround, you can get this content directly from your console or Uplay/Steam store.
- Shop – Empty chest after weapon purchaseWhen buying a weapon in the store that is available in the game world, it may happen that the chest that is supposed to contain this weapon is empty when trying to interact with it. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- PS4 – „The Champion“ trophyIn certain conditions, the „The Champion“ trophy might not be triggered at the associated level cap. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Ubisoft Club – „Welcome Back“ pop-upIf you participated in the Beta phases of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, a pop-up should be prompted at 2nd launch to remind you of the Ubisoft Rewards you are eligible for. However, this pop-up might not appear. This does not affect your eligibility for this content. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- PC – Crash when opening mapA few players are reporting that when opening the map in-game, the game crashes to desktop. Our team is aware of the issue and is investigating. We recommend you to verify your game files or reinstall the game.
- PC – Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard driveOn some configurations, the game won’t start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you to go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
- Gameplay – Intel HUD missingSome players who are playing with the HUD disabled are getting stuck when collecting Intel as there is no prompt to choose which Intel to collect. We recommend you to enable the ‚Notifications‘ and ‚Input reminders‘ options in the settings for the time being.
Performance issues
- Xbox One – FPS drop when pressing Xbox buttonIt can be noticed that when pressing the Xbox button on the gamepad and resuming gameplay, the game may suffer from a FPS drop for a few seconds. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- PC – Few seconds freeze when opening TacMapIt can be noticed when opening the TacMap that the game may freeze for a few seconds (3s). This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- PC – Multi-GPU Supportlayers using a SLI/Crossfire setup may experience severe stuttering and flickering during gameplay. We are currently working with our partners to solve those issues as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we recommend you to disable your second GPU when playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
- PC – Autosave low FPSSome players have been reporting low FPS during autosaving. The team is currently investigating this situation.
- PC – Unable to launch the game on non-OS hard driveOn some configurations, the game won’t start when installed on a non-OS hard drive. We are currently investigating this issue. As a work-around, we recommend you go the Ghost Recon Wildlands installation folder and run rungame.exe with administrator rights once.
- Performance – FPS drop in heavily populated areasWhen crossing heavily populated areas, such as cities, the game may suffer from a temporary FPS drop. The development team is currently investigating this situation.
- PS4 – Performance drop after 100KMWhen reaching a total driving distance of 100KM, the associated trophy on PS4 might be triggered in loop, impacting performance of the gameplay. This issue has already been fixed for the next patch.
- Controls – Fake controllerSome players have been reporting that despite not having any controller plugged into their system, the game is using a gamepad as default controller. This issue can be related to the previous installation of a virtual joystick or previously connected devices – including, for instance, VJoy software. Please verify on your Device Manager > Human Interface Devices that only connected devices are activated.
Ghost Recon HQ app
- Crash – Launch crash on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4SWe identified crashes at launch on iPod 5th Gen & iPhone 4. We are currently investigating this issue and are not recommending using those devices with the Ghost Recon Wildlands HQ App for the time being.
- Crash – Android only- Crash on Satellite view modeWhen using the Satellite view during an extensive game session, the app may crash. A restart of the app will solve the issue. We are currently investigating.
- Crash – App crash when entering websiteOn some specific devices, the app may crash when entering the web-site feature.
- Display – Landscape view lock on iPhone 7+It can be noticed that the app is only available on Landscape view on iPhone 7+. We are currently investigating this situation.
- Freeze – Freeze after multiple logins/logoutsWhen trying to login & logout repetitively in a row, the Ubisoft Club icon may remain stuck and freezing the app. A simple reboot will solve the issue.
- Android – Back button unavailable on website viewOn Android devices, the back button might not be functional while using the web site view.
- Android – Return to main menu when locking device on website viewWhen locking the device on Android while using the website view, the app may be automatically redirect to the main menu.
- Bug/Glitch – Application unable to syncSome players are unable to sync their app with their game. Please try to use the following workaround:
Go to START >Type in „Windows Firewall with Advanced Security“ (Without quotes)
-Click > Inbound Rules
-Click > New Rule (Right column)
-Click > Program > Next
-Browse > Ghost Recon WIldlands EXE (GRW.exe) Wherever it is installed for you > Next
-Allow the connection > Next
-Keep all three checked > Next
-Name it what you like > Description > Finish
-Do this for Outbound Rule as well so they can communicate.
Ghost Recon Network
- Stats – Inconsistency in enemy killed statisticsIt can be noticed in the Ghost Recon Network that the Total Enemy Killed counter is not accurate. We are currently investigating this issue
- Stats – Missing icon for several weaponsIt can be noticed that some weapon icons are missing in the Weapon Leaderboard of the Ghost Recon Network.
- Stats – Confusing „favourite vehicle“ statOn the Ghost Recon Network advanced stats page, the favourite vehicle counter is using „m“ unit instead of the „min“ one. This stats is indeed based on the time spent on the vehicle and not the covered distance.
- Notifications – Missing notificationsWhile using the Ghost Recon Network, it may happen that notifications are not displayed in real time and would require a refresh of the page.
- Taskforce – TaskForce emblem not updatingIt can be noticed that some Task Forces emblems selected in the game may not update on the Ghost Recon Network website.
- Achievements – Confusing „Recruitment Command“ unlock conditionsThe unlock condition description of the „Recruitment Command“ achievement might lead to confusion. The player has to accept more than 4 „Join Task Force Requests“ in order to unlock this achievement.
- PS4 – Browser feature not loadingSome PS4 users are reporting a „Cannot use this feature“ error message when trying to use the PS4 browser. We’re investigating the issue.
- Website – GRN / Unknown User MessageSome players trying to access the GRN Website got the Unknown User message on the top right corner of the page instead of their real usernames. This issue should now be fixed.