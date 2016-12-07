Gears of War 4 – Winterupdate

Mit Gears of War 4 haben The Coalition und Microsoft eine gelungene Fortsetzung des beliebten Deckungsshooters geliefert. Auf den Lorbeeren wird sich natürlich nicht ausgeruht, deshalb sind kontinuirliche Updates weiterhin bemüht, die Qualität des Spiels zu verbessern. Ab heute gibt es deshalb das Winterupdate, dass unter anderem die beiden neuen Karten Speyer und Glory in die Rotation einfügt.

Die beiden Karten sind ab heute für Besitzer des Season Pass verfügbar, alle anderen kommen erst ab dem 13.12.2016 in den Genuss der beiden Multiplayermaps. Eine vollständige Übersicht der Patchnotes wollen wir euch natürlich auch bieten:

Added support for First Win of the Day bonuses for Versus. Your first win in Versus Multiplayer will now grant an additional 1000 XP and 100 Credits.

Added support for Daily Rewards, a new system that allows us to grant Bounties or other types of Cards as a gift on login. Daily Rewards will not be available on December 6th when this Title Update launches, but we’re planning to introduce them in the near future. We’ll share details on the Daily Reward system soon.

Audio levels for friendly footsteps have been reduced, and enemy footstep audio levels have been increased to make them slightly louder than friendlies. DeeBee ‘joint’ movement noise has been reduced to make them audibly on par with other characters.

Shotgun hit blood effects have received visual feedback improvements to relay damage dealt, allowing a better read of the percentage of damage done to an enemy. The more blood you see, the more damage you dealt.

Note: This visual feedback can only be seen by the player dealing the damage at this time (ie. a user observing your shotgun hits will see the old blood damage effects). Added a new Inventory screen, accessible from the main menu, that shows all Cards owned (split by category) in one location.

New Cards in your collection will now be marked with an exclamation mark (!).

Audio and Video settings are now retained if the game is closed

Fixed an exploit where a grenade could be planted prior to the end of the round and still be present in the following round

When highlighting a Core or Competitive playlist, you can now see the Tier or Placement Match status of every member in your Squad

Class icons now display in the Horde Scoreboard

Player Cards have been moved closer to the edge of the screen in Spectator Mode

Removed the option to quit from the menu in Core and Competitive playlists

Fixed an issue where campaign completion achievements may not correctly unlock. Completing all chapters not registered as completed again should now unlock the achievement.

Re-Up achievements should now be unlocked the next time the game is loaded if they did not correctly unlock.

Fixed an issue where movement could enter a broken state after sliding into a piece of cover that another player is already traversing

Power weapon pickups are now prioritized over ammo pickups

When in the death screen roundup, you may have seen 100% damage or 0% damage dealt. This is due to ‘rounding up or down’ the decimal point in damage – the death screen information will now round to 1% or 99% in these situations to better reflect the actual damage situation.

An issue that could cause players to warp or teleport when evading or mantling has now been fixed.

Unequipped weapons can now be seen on squadmates / teammates in Campaign, Versus and Horde. Unequipped weapons on opponents in Versus Multiplayer are hidden by design.

Players will no longer spawn facing the wrong way at round start

Players getting up from DBNO on LAN had a chance to have an invisible weapon. This is now fixed.

In Splitscreen, Player 2 will now correctly show their unequipped weapons on their body

Fixed an exploit where a user could be idle-kicked in a no respawn game mode by being held as a meatshield

The Out from Under ribbon can now only be received one per round

Repair Tool executions are now affected by the Execution Bonus Skill Card, and now count as an Execution for Bonus Objectives

The Phat Loot ribbon will now be correctly awarded when completing a Survive or Time Limit bonus objective

Bonus objective score now counts towards total team score

Guardians should no longer get trapped outside the map on Reclaimed

Kestrals should no longer get trapped above the control room on Forge

The Snatcher can no longer be lured in a position where it cannot move on Reclaimed

Bosses will no longer get stuck on cover in Fallout

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to be on a turret while automatically reloading and repairing it

Fixed an exploit to allow users to farm Power at the start of a Horde match

Fixed an exploit allowing players to move before the wave has begun after a Boss Wave

Prolonging the placement of the Fabricator no longer awards additional resources based on the wave it is placed

Equipped Skill Cards can now be upgraded without having to unequip the Card

Using the Forge incinerator on a DBNO enemy in modes with Execution rules will now kill the enemy

Fixed a geometry issue on Reclaimed that allowed grenades to fall out of world at the construction area

Players can no longer launch each other out of bounds

Players can no longer use an exploit to increase the accuracy of weapons beyond their intended settings

Players can no longer time a weapon pickup in order to duplicate multiple versions of the weapon

Buzzkill saw blades will no longer get stuck in mid-air on Dry Dock

When failing to join a user in campaign due to NAT type, a new error will now inform you of the issue

Escalation Rings now have instructions based on their status (Defend / Break)

Bounties will now display a fly out (similar to Ribbons) when completed during gameplay

A Skull icon now appears on the Overhead map when a player dies

When a Re-Up is available, the War Journal will display an exclamation point ‘!’ icon

Escalation: Improvements to weapon selection icons in Escalation

Guardian: Team Leader’s Gamertag now displays in Tac-Com

Torque Bow reticle now supports Color Blind mode options

Chain Lightning ribbon now correctly awards when shocking two players with one shock grenade

Added Offline Customization support, allowing the use of owned customization items (excluding emblems) on LAN

Removed Point of Interest from the Alternate and Tournament Alt control schemes

Fixed a rare issue where a player could appear invisible to other opponents

Characters will now speak a line of dialogue when stuck with a Torque Bow

Users should no longer sometimes get a time out error when completing a Private Match, and should now return to the Lobby correctly

Switching to the Overhead Map while holding Tac-Com will no longer cause the Tac-Com effect to be permanently enabled

The Sudden Death timer now correctly disables in Dodgeball when the situation is no longer 1v1

A rare occurrence causing consoles to reset during matchmaking has now been resolved

Other miscellaneous bug fixes

Windows 10 Specific Updates

Player 2 can now set their own FOV in Split-Screen

Fixed an issue that could cause cinematics to freeze the game

General UI improvements for various resolutions

Motion Blur now functions correctly in Multiplayer modes

Über weitere Pläne, genauere Details oder zusätzliche Inhalte könnt ihr euch hier informieren.