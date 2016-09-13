Forza Horizon 3 – PC-Demo folgt nach Release

Während die Xbox One-User unter euch bereits die Demo zu Forza Horizon 3 spielen dürfen, schauen die PCler noch in die Röhre.

Das wird sich bis zum Release auch nicht ändern. Denn wie nun bekannt gegeben wurde, wird es eine Demo für den Rechenknecht erst nach dem Release des Spiels geben. Von offizieller Seite heißt es:

We know fans are curious about the state of a Windows 10 PC demo for Forza Horizon 3. A standalone “Forza Horizon 3” PC demo will be released sometime after launch. We invite all players who are eager to play Forza on PC to try “Forza Motorsport 6: Apex”, available now in the Windows 10 Store for free. The Windows 10 version of “Forza Horizon 3” has been built in lockstep with our learnings from “Forza Motorsport 6: Apex”, which just released out of Beta last week and added wheel support. We’re dedicated to bringing the quality and innovation our fans expect from Forza to the PC, and we’re confident players will have a fantastic experience with “Forza Horizon 3” at launch.