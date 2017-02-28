For Honor – Patch-Notes zum 1.03 Update

Das Update 1.03 von For Honor für den PC bringt neben Bugfixes auch Balancing Verbesserungen mit sich. Vor allem die Walküre hat einige Verbesserungen erhalten. So machen einige Attacken mehr Schaden und auch die Geschwindigkeit, mit der sie Angriffe hintereinander ausführen kann, hat sich verbessert. Einige Bugfixes bei der Friedenshüterin machen auch sie wieder etwas stärker.

Hier sind die offiziellen Patch Notes des Updates:

Shugoki

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose the “Hard to Kill “ Feat upon death.

Orochi & Berserker

Addressed bugs with their area of effect (AOE) ground Feats not working if the player stopped moving

The Orochi’s Nail Bomb & the Berserkers Stun Trap Feats now apply their damage effects correctly to characters who trigger the trap, but stop moving towards the trap, as it was intended.

Valkyrie

The Valkyrie Bloodlust Feat is now triggered on all types of kills as it was intended.

Berserker, Warlord, & Valkyrie

Tweaked the “Rush” Feat animation transition bug from idle to sprint animations

Fight

All Fighters

We reverted the Guardbreak mechanics to the Beta behavior in order to have it be a more usable skill. Guardbreak is no longer un-counterable if you’re Guardbroken during Guardbreak startup.

Attacks that cannot be blocked because they are too fast no longer display the Unblockable Attack feedback.

Fixed camera clipping issues with walls on executions

Peacekeeper

Some tweaking was made on the Peacekeeper during the Beta, which caused some bugs and unintended changes. We are changing some of her moves to behave as designed.

Fixed the Peacekeeper Guardbreak and Bleed stacking bug Stab 1 applies 2 dmg + 15 Bleed dmg over 10 sec Stab 2 applies 2 dmg + 12 Bleed dmg over 8 sec Stab 3 applies 2 dmg + 9 Bleed dmg over 6 sec Bleed damage now stacks up for a total of 36 dmg, in the Beta this total was higher (45dmg) but has been reduced for balancing along with the accompanied bug fix

Increased the range of the Peacekeeper Stab Attack to fix issues with missed stabs and therefore not applying Bleed

Stab range increased from 1 m to 2 m

Changed the range distance of the Peacekeeper Light Attack. She can now connect a Light Attack after a parry. Normal Light Attacks had their range increased by 0.25 m; from 2.75 m to 3 m



Berserker & Conqueror

Light Attack recoveries decreased to prevent free Guardbreak on Block. This was never the intended behavior. Berserker’s Light Attacks and chained Light Attacks recoveries on Block reduced from 900 ms to 700 ms Conqueror’s Light Attacks and chained Light Attacks recoveries on Block reduced from 900 ms to 700 ms



Valkyrie

Overall Valkyrie gameplay update/buff. We found that the changes we made during our latest Technical Test were impacting too much the dueling abilities of the Valkyrie. She has gone from the 1st place in Win/Loss in Duel to the last spot.We’ve made some of her moves a little faster and we’ve added some mix-ups.

Pouncing Thrust & Hunter’s Strike damage increased from 12 dmg to 17 dmg

Pouncing Thrust & Hunter’s Strike can link into Light Chain faster: from 400 ms – 900 ms to 200 ms – 500 ms

Light Attacks recoveries reduced by 100 ms Light Attack Miss Recovery 900 ms to 800 ms Light Attack Hit Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms Light Attack Interrupt Block Recovery 800 ms to 700 ms Light Attack Regular Block Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms.

Light Chain second Attack Startup reduced by 100 ms, recoveries reduced by 100ms Light Chain second Attack Startup 600 ms to 500 ms Light Chain second Attack Miss Recovery 800 ms to 700 ms Light Chain second Attack Hit Recovery 600 to 500 ms Light Chain second Attack Interrupt Block Recovery 700 ms to 600 ms Light Chain second Attack Regular Block Recovery 600 ms to 500 ms

Shield Crush can now be chained into Light Chain After 400 ms into Hit Recovery After 500 ms into Miss Recovery

Hunter’s Rush Recoveries shortened by 200 ms Miss recovery 1000 ms to 800 ms Hit recovery 800 ms to 600 ms Interrupt Block recovery 900 ms to 700 ms Regular Block recovery 800 ms to 600 ms



Orochi

Increased the dodge back on the Orochi’s “Riptide Strike” Increased the backward displacement from 1.75 m to 2 m



Game mode

Duel, Brawl, Elimination

Bots joining an in-progress match will be dead for the current round.

Miscellaneous

Changed Music in Face Off screen

Various bug fixes

Das Update wird heute am 28.02.2017 um 14:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit veröffentlicht werden.