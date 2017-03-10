For Honor – Hotfix mit Changelog

Mit For Honor hat sich Ubisoft in unbekanntes Gebiet gewagt und ein neuartiges Spiel auf den Markt gebracht, dessen Ergebnis sich durchaus sehen lässt. Allerdings wird das Multiplayerspiel von allerlei kleinen Problemchen geplagt, welche aber aktiv angegangen werden. Deshalb wird ab heute ein neuer Patch ausgerollt, der einige Balancing-Anpassungen vornimmt, sowie ein Hotfix für den PC.
Ab 15 Uhr werden die neuen Änderungen durchgeführt, somit sind die Server für etwa 45 Minuten offline und For Honor infolgedessen nicht spielbar. Eine vollständige Changelog ist bereits online. Diese Anpassungen werden an dem Spiel vorgenommen:
Changelog Patch 1.03:
- All Heroes: Simultaneous Guard Break attempts will push back both players. Subsequent simultaneous Guard Break attempts will not connect.
- Warlord: Full Block Stance was not intended to be a reactive tool to replace all other defense methods. The Full Block stance has been delayed from instantaneous activation to a 200ms delay after the input. This will also fix some replication bugs.
- Valkyrie: Shield Tackle Full Block property was not intended to be a reactive tool to replace all other defense methods. The Shield Tackle Full Block property has been delayed from instantaneous on activation to a 200ms delay after the input. This will also fix some replication bugs.
- Conqueror: To fix some replication bugs, the Heavy Attack Interrupt Block animation has been delayed from immediate to a 100ms delay after the input.
- Kensei: Fixed a bug that caused Unblockable Top Heavy to cancel back into itself. This was never intended to work like that.
- Shugoki: Fixed a bug on Charged Heavy Attack hitting twice and being un-parry able when releasing lock during the attack. This was never intended to work like that.
Changelog PC-Hotfix:
- Players with Intel Integrated Graphics below the minimum specification can now proceed past the warning message rather than having the game exit to desktop.
- As requested by the community, the Post-Match screen „QUIT TO DESKTOP“ option has been removed.
- A memory leak happening under specific circumstances with UPnP has been fixed.
- Improved AFK detection.
