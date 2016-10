Five Nights at Freddy’s – Horrorspiel zu gruselig?

Der Entwickler von Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location Scott Cawthon hat gestern auf der Steam Seite des Spiels eine erschreckende Ankündigung gemacht. Das Spiel sei „zu gruselig“, weshalb er es noch einmal überarbeiten möchte.

Hey guys, I wanted to post an announcement that this game might be postponed, and I’m not really sure when it would be released.

There are certain plot elements that are very dark, to the point where I sometimes feel sick. There would be no easy fix to this. I either release it Friday as it is, or I delay it by several months to completely rework the plot into something kid-friendly.

I’m unsure what I’m going to do. As always, thanks for your support.