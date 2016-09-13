FIFA 17 – Diese Lieder bilden den Soundtrack

Zu jedem FIFA gibt es auch einen Soundtrack. Der Autor dieser News hat zum Beispiel noch immer einen Ohrwurm von Blur – Song 2. Und das seit 1998. Das will was heißen. Auch bei FIFA 17 ist wieder musikalische Untermalung angesagt. Electronic Arts hat nun bekannt gegeben, welche Tracks dies sind:
- Balkan Beat Box – I Trusted U
- Barns Courtney – Hobo Rocket
- Bastille – Send Them Off!
- Bayonne – Appeals
- Beaty Heart – Slide To The Side
- Beck – Neuer Song
- Bishop Briggs – Be Your Love
- Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
- Capital Cities – Vowels
- Catfish And The Bottlemen – Postpone
- Ceci Bastida – Un sueño feat. Aloe Blacc
- Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah – Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
- Declan McKenna – Isombard
- Digitalism – Shangri-La
- DMA’s – Play It Out
- Empire Of The Sun – High and Low
- Formation – Pleasure
- Glass Animals – Youth
- Grouplove – Don’t Stop Making It Happen
- HUNTAR – Anyway
- Jack Garratt – Surprise Yourself
- Jagwar MA – O B 1
- KAMAU – Jusfayu feat. No Wyld
- Kasabian – Comeback Kid
- Kygo – Raging feat. Kodaline
- Lemaitre – We Got U feat. The Knocks
- Lewis Del Mar – Painting (Masterpiece)
- Lola Coca – Love Songs
- LOYAL – Moving As One
- Lucius – Almighty Gosh
- NGOD – Blue
- Oliver – Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
- Papa Route – Chariots
- Paul Kalkbrenner – (Let Me Hear You) Scream
- Phantogram – Same Ol Blues
- Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter
- Rat Boy – Get Over It
- Rocco Hunt – Sto Bene Così
- SAFIA – Bye Bye
- Saint Motel – Move
- Skott – Porcelain
- Society – Protocol
- Sofi Tukker – Johnny
- Spring King – Who Are You?
- Souls – Satisfied
- ST feat. Marta Kot – Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
- Systema Solar – Rumbera
- Tourist – Run
- Two Door Cinema Club – Are We Ready (Wreck)
- Zedd & Grey – Adrenaline
- ZHU – Money
Da sollte also für fast jeden was dabei sein. FIFA 17 erscheint am 29. September 2016 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One und kann bereits vorbestellt werden.