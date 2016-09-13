Home » News » FIFA 17 – Diese Lieder bilden den Soundtrack
FIFA 17

FIFA 17 – Diese Lieder bilden den Soundtrack

Daniel Martin 13. September 2016 News, PC, Playstation, Playstation 4, Xbox, Xbox One Kommentar schreiben

Zu jedem FIFA gibt es auch einen Soundtrack. Der Autor dieser News hat zum Beispiel noch immer einen Ohrwurm von Blur – Song 2. Und das seit 1998. Das will was heißen. Auch bei FIFA 17 ist wieder musikalische Untermalung angesagt. Electronic Arts hat nun bekannt gegeben, welche Tracks dies sind:

  • Balkan Beat Box – I Trusted U
  • Barns Courtney – Hobo Rocket
  • Bastille – Send Them Off!
  • Bayonne – Appeals
  • Beaty Heart – Slide To The Side
  • Beck – Neuer Song
  • Bishop Briggs – Be Your Love
  • Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
  • Capital Cities – Vowels
  • Catfish And The Bottlemen – Postpone
  • Ceci Bastida – Un sueño feat. Aloe Blacc
  • Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah – Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
  • Declan McKenna – Isombard
  • Digitalism – Shangri-La
  • DMA’s – Play It Out
  • Empire Of The Sun – High and Low
  • Formation – Pleasure
  • Glass Animals – Youth
  • Grouplove – Don’t Stop Making It Happen
  • HUNTAR – Anyway
  • Jack Garratt – Surprise Yourself
  • Jagwar MA – O B 1
  • KAMAU – Jusfayu feat. No Wyld
  • Kasabian – Comeback Kid
  • Kygo – Raging feat. Kodaline
  • Lemaitre – We Got U feat. The Knocks
  • Lewis Del Mar – Painting (Masterpiece)
  • Lola Coca – Love Songs
  • LOYAL – Moving As One
  • Lucius – Almighty Gosh
  • NGOD – Blue
  • Oliver – Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
  • Papa Route – Chariots
  • Paul Kalkbrenner – (Let Me Hear You) Scream
  • Phantogram – Same Ol Blues
  • Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter
  • Rat Boy – Get Over It
  • Rocco Hunt – Sto Bene Così
  • SAFIA – Bye Bye
  • Saint Motel – Move
  • Skott – Porcelain
  • Society – Protocol
  • Sofi Tukker – Johnny
  • Spring King – Who Are You?
  • Souls – Satisfied
  • ST feat. Marta Kot – Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
  • Systema Solar – Rumbera
  • Tourist – Run
  • Two Door Cinema Club – Are We Ready (Wreck)
  • Zedd & Grey – Adrenaline
  • ZHU – Money

Da sollte also für fast jeden was dabei sein. FIFA 17 erscheint am 29. September 2016 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One und kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Stichworte

Über Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin
Irgendwo zwischen Game Boy und NES hat Daniel Mitte der 90er den PC entdeckt und beschäftigt sich bis heute noch damit. Zwar geht er häufiger mit einer PS4 fremd, kehrt am Ende des Tages jedoch immer zum geliebten PC zurück, wo er sich auch für Klassiker begeistern kann. Und wenn mal gar nichts los ist, verschwindet er unter einer Oculus Rift und taucht in die virtuelle Realität ein.

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *

Auch interessant!

Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov – Gameplay aus der Closed Alpha

Escape from Tarkov ist zwar noch in der Closed Alpha, doch das Gameplay, das nun veröffentlicht ...