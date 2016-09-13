FIFA 17 – Diese Lieder bilden den Soundtrack

Zu jedem FIFA gibt es auch einen Soundtrack. Der Autor dieser News hat zum Beispiel noch immer einen Ohrwurm von Blur – Song 2. Und das seit 1998. Das will was heißen. Auch bei FIFA 17 ist wieder musikalische Untermalung angesagt. Electronic Arts hat nun bekannt gegeben, welche Tracks dies sind:

Balkan Beat Box – I Trusted U

Barns Courtney – Hobo Rocket

Bastille – Send Them Off!

Bayonne – Appeals

Beaty Heart – Slide To The Side

Beck – Neuer Song

Bishop Briggs – Be Your Love

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)

Capital Cities – Vowels

Catfish And The Bottlemen – Postpone

Ceci Bastida – Un sueño feat. Aloe Blacc

Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah – Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca

Declan McKenna – Isombard

Digitalism – Shangri-La

DMA’s – Play It Out

Empire Of The Sun – High and Low

Formation – Pleasure

Glass Animals – Youth

Grouplove – Don’t Stop Making It Happen

HUNTAR – Anyway

Jack Garratt – Surprise Yourself

Jagwar MA – O B 1

KAMAU – Jusfayu feat. No Wyld

Kasabian – Comeback Kid

Kygo – Raging feat. Kodaline

Lemaitre – We Got U feat. The Knocks

Lewis Del Mar – Painting (Masterpiece)

Lola Coca – Love Songs

LOYAL – Moving As One

Lucius – Almighty Gosh

NGOD – Blue

Oliver – Electrify feat. Scott Mellis

Papa Route – Chariots

Paul Kalkbrenner – (Let Me Hear You) Scream

Phantogram – Same Ol Blues

Porter Robinson & Madeon – Shelter

Rat Boy – Get Over It

Rocco Hunt – Sto Bene Così

SAFIA – Bye Bye

Saint Motel – Move

Skott – Porcelain

Society – Protocol

Sofi Tukker – Johnny

Spring King – Who Are You?

Souls – Satisfied

ST feat. Marta Kot – Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)

Systema Solar – Rumbera

Tourist – Run

Two Door Cinema Club – Are We Ready (Wreck)

Zedd & Grey – Adrenaline

ZHU – Money

Da sollte also für fast jeden was dabei sein. FIFA 17 erscheint am 29. September 2016 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One und kann bereits vorbestellt werden.