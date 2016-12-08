Doom – Update und doppelte XP

Frischer Wind für Bethesdas Shooter Doom weht ab heute. Ein neues Update ist ab sofort erhältich und bringt neben diversen kleineren Anpassungen auch einen neuen Spielmodus und Bot-Support.
Ab sofort ist der Spielmodus Teuflischer Lauf verfügbar, der euch in eine etwas andere Art von Fussballpartie schlüpfen lässt. Außerdem dürft ihr nun auch bis Rang 11 aufsteigen. Das fällt manchen womöglich mit dem neuen Bot-Support leichter. Die Modi Deathmatch und Team Deathmatch dürfen nun auch gegen computergesteuerte Gegner absolviert werden. Der SnapMap-Editor bleibt natürlich nicht außen vor und wird ebenfalls mit neuen Inhalten versorgt.
Alle weiteren Patchnotes findet ihr unten dran. Um das Update entsprechend zu feiern, wird jeder Spieler ab sofort mit doppelten Erfahrungspunkten belohnt. Die Frist hierfür läuft bis zum 12.12.2016.
In den offiziellen Patchnotes nicht enthalten, aber dennoch wichtig: Der Denuvo-Kopierschutz wurde mit dem Update ebenfalls entfernt. Der Verzicht auf den, bei PC-Spielern umstrittenen, Kopierschutz wurde von der Community sehr positiv aufgenommen.
Multiplayer
- Added new game mode, Infernal Run
Teams fight to obtain the ball and score in the opponent’s goal
- Added Bots for multiplayer
Bots are available on original multiplayer maps in Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch game modes
- Increased the maximum level cap to Echelon 11, level 50
- Added the DOOM Marine Armor (Praetor Suit) as unlockable perk for achieving maximum multiplayer level cap
- Resolved an issue where rapid controller input caused unusually high shotgun damage.
SnapMap
- You can now play as the DOOM Marine in Praetor Suit Armor
- Added over 30 Lazarus Lab-themed modules
- Added Lazarus Lab-themed props
- Improved Object Limits
- Persistent Integer variables that can be passed between missions within a campaign
- Save and restore your health/armor/ammo/weapons/equipment/max weapon slots/inventory
- Added the ability to Get and Set Score
- You can now access the Leaderboard Score in the HUD
- Added new (first-person view) Player Camera Entity
- Added camera rumble FX and sounds
- Added new player modifiers
- Ledge grab time, power-up time, barrel damage, equipment cool down
- Plasma weapon mastery
- Additional single-player Interactables
- New single-player styled Objective HUD
- Added single-player Compass
- General single-player consistency pass on HUD
- Added more POI options
- Show distance, show on compass
- Updated victory and post-match summary screens
- More interactable and customizable GUI
- Added animated Echo Events
- Added new FX/hazards
- Added % encounter complete listener to encounters
- Ability to remove AI from finished encounters and events
- Ability to remove unspawned AI from the AIC
- Added ability to turn off bobbing on pickups to place them however you want
- Editor improvement to hide/show types of objects
- Editor improvement to lock rotation when moving objects
- Editor improvement to disable snapping of objects to the floor
- Added armor Customizations and Taunts
|Vorschau
|Produkt
|Preis
|DOOM - 100% Uncut - Day One Edition - [Xbox One]
|21,90 EUR
|Jetzt bei Amazon kaufen