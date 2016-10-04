Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Update bringt HDR und PS4 Pro-Support

Die PS4 Pro naht. Am 10. November soll auch Deus Ex: Mankind Divided auf der leistungsfähigeren Sony-Konsole in neuem Glanz erstrahlen. Zu diesem Zweck steht jetzt schon ein neuer Patch für das Spiel bereit, der Adam Jensens neustes Abenteuer zukunftsfähig macht.

Die Entwickler haben unter anderem den HDR-Support für PS4 Pro und Xbox One S hinzugefügt und weitere Fehler behoben. PC-Spieler sollten bessere Performance im DirectX-12-Modus bemerkten, welcher bisher noch problematisch lief.

Eine Übersicht über die Inhalte des Updates:

PS4/Xbox One Features

HDR support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S

PlayStation 4 Pro support

PS4/Xbox One Bug Fixes

Crash during the shooting range tutorial

After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first

Koller’s fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois

Exiting a tutorial during a flashbang\typhoon effect would cause the flashbang\typhoon effect to stay on screen permanently

Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker’s room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator

Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save

New Breach Content and Features for All Platforms

Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)

Overworld Map

New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)

New UI for avatar customization

New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)

New item: Premium weapon (1)

PC Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash when loading their save game in Mankind Divided.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the side mission: 1011000

DX12-specific Changes