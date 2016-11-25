Dark Souls 3 – Patchnotes zu Version 1.09

Am heutigen Tag kann der neuste Patch für Dark Souls 3 heruntergeladen werden. Dieser hebt das Spiel auf Version 1.09. Die Änderungen betreffen hauptsächlich den DLC „Ashes of Ariandel“, jedoch werden auch kleinere Probleme im Hauptspiel behoben. Die Änderungen betreffen alle Systeme, also PS4, Xbox One und den PC.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes