Dark Souls 3 – Patch 1.08 kommt am Freitag

Am kommenden Freitag, den 21. Oktober 2016 will From Software uns mit dem Patch 1.08 für Dark Souls 3 beglücken. Neben vielen Bugfixes wurden Animationen verbessert und einige Balance-Änderungen vorgenommen.
Die kompletten Patchnotes für Dark Souls 3 mit Patch 1.08:
• Adjusted poise values across the board. Poise is now more effective for heavier weapons and armor.
• Improved regular attack animations of hammer category weapons.
• Improved regular attack animations of greatsword category weapons.
• Improved regular attack animations of axe category weapons.
• Improved regular attack animations of fist category weapons.
• Improved the „Neck Swipe“ weapon skill animation of scythe category weapons.
• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using whips would not deal additional ・damage when fully charged.
• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using the Pickaxe would consume stamina multiple times per attack.
• Adjusted the „Onislayer“ weapon skill hitbox timings for Onikiri and Ubadachi.
• Adjusted the hitbox timings of the claw category weapon skill „Leaping Slash“.
• Fixed a bug where rolling attacks on Astora’s Greatsword could not be parried.
• Improved the „Wrath of the Gods“ weapon skill animation for Wornir’s Holy Sword.
• Improved the „Blind Spot“ weapon skill animation for Corvian Greatknife and Handmaiden’s Dagger.
• Improved the „Shield Splitter“ weapon skill animation for Mail Breaker and Irithyll Rapier.
• Improved the „Wolf Leap“ weapon skill animation for Old Wolf Curved Sword.
• The weapon skill of Old King’s Great Hammer „Molten Perseverence“ will now release lava on both hits.
• Improved the „Darkdrift“ weapon skill animation for Darkdrift.
• Reduced effectiveness of rolling attack animations on Gotthard Twinswords while dual wielding.
• Increased effectiveness of the sorcery „Pestilent Mercury“.
• Improved the cast animation of miracle „Lifehunt Scythe“.
• Increased poison and toxic buildup of the pyromancies „Poison Mist“ and „Toxis Mist“, respectively.
• Increased durability damage buildup of the pyromancy „Acid Surge“.
• Increased duration of the „Warcry“ weapon skill.
• Fixed a bug where the player’s lock-on target would automatically change even if „Toggle auto lock-on“ was set to „OFF“.
• Fixed a bug where the leader board for Darkmoon Knights would display incorrect statistics.
• Fixed a bug where the fog wall near Holy Knight Hodrick would sometimes not disappear during multiplayer even after defeating him.
• Fixed a bug where Orbeck of Vinheim would sometimes die before the player purchased all his spells.
• Fixed a bug where Patches and Greirat would never return if sent to steal after defeating all bosses.
• Fixed a bug where female characters were subject to counter damage during certain movement animations.
• Fixed a bug where equipping Vordt’s Great Hammer or Irithyll Straight Sword in the left hand would cause enchantments to disappear from weapons in the right hand.
• Fixed a bug where two-handing certain weapons would cause the stealth effect on Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring to not work correctly.
• Fixed a bug where Hornet Ring was not working for claw category weapons.
• Fixed a bug where dash attacks could not be performed using Farron Greatsword.
• Fixed a bug where strong attacks using Lothric Knight Sword were not dealing thrust type damage.
• Fixed a bug where dash attacks using Onikiri and Ubadachi were not dealing thrust type damage.
• Addressed other game balance issues and fixed other flaws.
