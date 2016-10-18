Dark Souls 3 – Patch 1.08 kommt am Freitag

Am kommenden Freitag, den 21. Oktober 2016 will From Software uns mit dem Patch 1.08 für Dark Souls 3 beglücken. Neben vielen Bugfixes wurden Animationen verbessert und einige Balance-Änderungen vorgenommen.

Die kompletten Patchnotes für Dark Souls 3 mit Patch 1.08:

• Adjusted poise values across the board. Poise is now more effective for heavier weapons and armor.

• Improved regular attack animations of hammer category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of greatsword category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of axe category weapons.

• Improved regular attack animations of fist category weapons.

• Improved the „Neck Swipe“ weapon skill animation of scythe category weapons.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using whips would not deal additional ・damage when fully charged.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks performed using the Pickaxe would consume stamina multiple times per attack.

• Adjusted the „Onislayer“ weapon skill hitbox timings for Onikiri and Ubadachi.

• Adjusted the hitbox timings of the claw category weapon skill „Leaping Slash“.

• Fixed a bug where rolling attacks on Astora’s Greatsword could not be parried.

• Improved the „Wrath of the Gods“ weapon skill animation for Wornir’s Holy Sword.

• Improved the „Blind Spot“ weapon skill animation for Corvian Greatknife and Handmaiden’s Dagger.

• Improved the „Shield Splitter“ weapon skill animation for Mail Breaker and Irithyll Rapier.

• Improved the „Wolf Leap“ weapon skill animation for Old Wolf Curved Sword.

• The weapon skill of Old King’s Great Hammer „Molten Perseverence“ will now release lava on both hits.

• Improved the „Darkdrift“ weapon skill animation for Darkdrift.

• Reduced effectiveness of rolling attack animations on Gotthard Twinswords while dual wielding.

• Increased effectiveness of the sorcery „Pestilent Mercury“.

• Improved the cast animation of miracle „Lifehunt Scythe“.

• Increased poison and toxic buildup of the pyromancies „Poison Mist“ and „Toxis Mist“, respectively.

• Increased durability damage buildup of the pyromancy „Acid Surge“.

• Increased duration of the „Warcry“ weapon skill.

• Fixed a bug where the player’s lock-on target would automatically change even if „Toggle auto lock-on“ was set to „OFF“.

• Fixed a bug where the leader board for Darkmoon Knights would display incorrect statistics.

• Fixed a bug where the fog wall near Holy Knight Hodrick would sometimes not disappear during multiplayer even after defeating him.

• Fixed a bug where Orbeck of Vinheim would sometimes die before the player purchased all his spells.

• Fixed a bug where Patches and Greirat would never return if sent to steal after defeating all bosses.

• Fixed a bug where female characters were subject to counter damage during certain movement animations.

• Fixed a bug where equipping Vordt’s Great Hammer or Irithyll Straight Sword in the left hand would cause enchantments to disappear from weapons in the right hand.

• Fixed a bug where two-handing certain weapons would cause the stealth effect on Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring to not work correctly.

• Fixed a bug where Hornet Ring was not working for claw category weapons.

• Fixed a bug where dash attacks could not be performed using Farron Greatsword.

• Fixed a bug where strong attacks using Lothric Knight Sword were not dealing thrust type damage.

• Fixed a bug where dash attacks using Onikiri and Ubadachi were not dealing thrust type damage.

• Addressed other game balance issues and fixed other flaws.

Wer Dark Souls 3 noch nicht besitzt, kann den beinharten Titel hier bestellen.