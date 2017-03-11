Home » Plattformen » Playstation » Playstation 4 » Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Gameplay aus dem zweiten Teil
Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Gameplay aus dem zweiten Teil

Nicole Wetzel 11. März 2017 Kommentar schreiben

Via Twitter präsentieren Sony Interactive Entertainment und Activision neues Gameplay-Material zur Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Die Neuauflage des Jump’n’Runs umfasst Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back und Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

Mit dem frischen Gameplay-Material befasst man sich mit Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back. Genauer könnt ihr hier einen Blick auf das Hang Eight-Level werfen. Auch das Jet Board-Fahren wird gezeigt und weiterhin gilt, dass Crash nicht ins Wasser fallen darf.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy wird am 30. Juni 2017 für PS4 erscheinen. Ob es sich hierbei um eine Zeitexklusivität handelt oder nicht, ist weiterhin unklar.

Vorschau Produkt Preis
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - [PlayStation 4] Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - [PlayStation 4] 37,99 EUR Jetzt bei Amazon kaufen

Stichworte

Sag uns deine Meinung:

Auch interessant!

Final Fantasy 7 VII Remake

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – Details zum Kampfsystem

In einem Interview der Famitus, mit Director Tetsuya Nomura, wurden kleine Details zum Kampfsystem von ...