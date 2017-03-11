Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – Gameplay aus dem zweiten Teil

Via Twitter präsentieren Sony Interactive Entertainment und Activision neues Gameplay-Material zur Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Die Neuauflage des Jump’n’Runs umfasst Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back und Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

Mit dem frischen Gameplay-Material befasst man sich mit Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back. Genauer könnt ihr hier einen Blick auf das Hang Eight-Level werfen. Auch das Jet Board-Fahren wird gezeigt und weiterhin gilt, dass Crash nicht ins Wasser fallen darf.

Check out the first gameplay of the ‚Hang Eight‘ level from Crash Bandicoot 2, now fully remastered in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy! pic.twitter.com/JbhLrDLnnw

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 10. März 2017