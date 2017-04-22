Call of Duty: WW2 – Möglicher Release-Termin und erste Screenshots enthüllt

Call of Duty: WW2 kommt, das ist inzwischen sicher. Am 26. April um 19:00 Uhr ist der eigentliche Enthüllungs-Livestream angesetzt, der uns mit allerlei Informationen zum neuesten Call of Duty bombardieren möchte. So geduldig ist das Internet natürlich nicht, weshalb nun auch erste Screenshots sowie ein möglicher Release-Termin vorab bekannt wurden.

Die Screenshots landeten wohl irrtümlich auf der Website zum Spiel und wurden inzwischen entfernt. Entsprechend können wir nur einen nicht-hochauflösenden Blick auf selbige werfen.

Sehr viel informativer ist das Marketingmaterial, welches seinen Weg ins Internet gefunden hat und sowohl Details zum Spiel als auch die Gerüchte zum Release-Termin bestätigt.

Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII–a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

THE DEFINITIVE WORLD WAR II CAMPAIGN

Call of Duty: WWII tells the story of an unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny. Players enlist in a gritty intense journey through the battlegrounds of war. The campaign features bold, lifelike visuals with the kind of blockbuster cinematic authenticity that only Call of Duty can deliver.

BOOTS ON THE GROUND MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer engages players grounded, fast-paced combat across many of World War II’s most iconic locations. Players will also enjoy exciting new ways to interact and socialize with their friends and the Call of Duty community.

HIGH-OCTANE CO-OPERATIVE

Call of Duty: WWII’s co-operative mode unleashes a new and original story. Play with your friends in this next-level standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.