Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Neue Waffen & Patch für den PC

Patrick Kirst 24. Mai 2017 Kommentar schreiben

Auch wenn mit Infinite Warfare der neueste Teil der Call of Duty-Reihe bereits erschienen ist, wird Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 noch immer gepflegt. So wurden zwei neue Waffen, nämlich die M1911 und the AK-74u, hinzugefügt und können auf dem Schwarzmarkt erworben werden.

Außerdem hat die PC-Fassung einen neuen Patch erhalten, der vor allem ein paar allgemeine Fehler behebt und den Zombie-Modus verbessert. Die kompletten Patch-Notes sind wie folgt:

MULTIPLAYER

General

  • This update addresses a number of general performance and security issues.

Black Market

  • Unopened Supply Drop bundles will now remain in the Black Market after the events have ended.
    • Supply Drops that had disappeared have been returned to players’ inventories.

Front end

  • Attachment Icons will load more quickly in Create-a-Class and Gunsmith menus.
  • Addressed an exploit that allowed users to equip some camos before unlocking them.

Weapons

  • Ballistic Knife:
    • Ballistic Knife blades are now recoverable.
    • Ballistic Knife now properly registers headshots with the Kill Counter or Clan Tag attachments equipped

 

ZOMBIES

General

  • Players will receive all the rewards from the Community Headshot Challenge:
    • 4 Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling cards, featuring Takeo, Richtofen, Nikolai, and Dempsey.
    • 1 Animated Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling card, with all 4 classic Zombies heroes.
    • Limited Edition Pack-a-Punch camo.
  • Players will receive 8 free GobbleGums in celebration of Zombies Chronicles’ launch.

Revelations

  • Eight new Zombies Chronicles GobbleGums will drop from Dr. Monty’s Factory.
    • Board Games – Repairing one board at a window repairs all boards at that window.
    • Flavor Hexed – Selects a random Mega, Rare, or Ultra that is not in the player’s loadout. If the player doesn’t bleed out or take a new GobbleGum from the machine, this will repeat a second time when the first has run out.
    • Power Vacuum – Powerups drop more often.
    • Soda Fountain -Perk purchase limit is ignored. When purchasing a perk, get a random one for free.
    • Reign Drops- Spawns one of each of the nine core powerups.
    • Extra Credit – Spawns a personal points powerup worth 1250 points.
    • Idle Eyes – All zombies ignore all players and stand idle.
    • Board To Death – Zombies within 15 feet of a repaired board are killed.
Quelle: Dual Shockers

