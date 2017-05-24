Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Neue Waffen & Patch für den PC

Auch wenn mit Infinite Warfare der neueste Teil der Call of Duty-Reihe bereits erschienen ist, wird Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 noch immer gepflegt. So wurden zwei neue Waffen, nämlich die M1911 und the AK-74u, hinzugefügt und können auf dem Schwarzmarkt erworben werden.
Außerdem hat die PC-Fassung einen neuen Patch erhalten, der vor allem ein paar allgemeine Fehler behebt und den Zombie-Modus verbessert. Die kompletten Patch-Notes sind wie folgt:
MULTIPLAYER
General
- This update addresses a number of general performance and security issues.
Black Market
- Unopened Supply Drop bundles will now remain in the Black Market after the events have ended.
- Supply Drops that had disappeared have been returned to players’ inventories.
Front end
- Attachment Icons will load more quickly in Create-a-Class and Gunsmith menus.
- Addressed an exploit that allowed users to equip some camos before unlocking them.
Weapons
- Ballistic Knife:
- Ballistic Knife blades are now recoverable.
- Ballistic Knife now properly registers headshots with the Kill Counter or Clan Tag attachments equipped
ZOMBIES
General
- Players will receive all the rewards from the Community Headshot Challenge:
- 4 Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling cards, featuring Takeo, Richtofen, Nikolai, and Dempsey.
- 1 Animated Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling card, with all 4 classic Zombies heroes.
- Limited Edition Pack-a-Punch camo.
- Players will receive 8 free GobbleGums in celebration of Zombies Chronicles’ launch.
Revelations
- Eight new Zombies Chronicles GobbleGums will drop from Dr. Monty’s Factory.
- Board Games – Repairing one board at a window repairs all boards at that window.
- Flavor Hexed – Selects a random Mega, Rare, or Ultra that is not in the player’s loadout. If the player doesn’t bleed out or take a new GobbleGum from the machine, this will repeat a second time when the first has run out.
- Power Vacuum – Powerups drop more often.
- Soda Fountain -Perk purchase limit is ignored. When purchasing a perk, get a random one for free.
- Reign Drops- Spawns one of each of the nine core powerups.
- Extra Credit – Spawns a personal points powerup worth 1250 points.
- Idle Eyes – All zombies ignore all players and stand idle.
- Board To Death – Zombies within 15 feet of a repaired board are killed.