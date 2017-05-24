Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Neue Waffen & Patch für den PC

Auch wenn mit Infinite Warfare der neueste Teil der Call of Duty-Reihe bereits erschienen ist, wird Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 noch immer gepflegt. So wurden zwei neue Waffen, nämlich die M1911 und the AK-74u, hinzugefügt und können auf dem Schwarzmarkt erworben werden.

Außerdem hat die PC-Fassung einen neuen Patch erhalten, der vor allem ein paar allgemeine Fehler behebt und den Zombie-Modus verbessert. Die kompletten Patch-Notes sind wie folgt: