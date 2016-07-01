Blizzard – Neuer Game Director für unangekündigtes Diablo gesucht

Fans von Diablo dürfen das Popcorn bereitstellen. Laut einer neuen Jobausschreibung sucht Blizzard nämlich nach einem neuen Game Director.

Die letzte Erweiterung zu Diablo III liegt bereits zwei Jahre zurück. Fans des Franchises Diablo würden sich sicherlich sowohl über ein Diablo IV als auch über ein neues Addon zu Diablo III freuen. Eine neue Jobausschreibung deutet jedenfalls darauf hin, dass Blizzard einen neuen Game Director sucht, der ein unangekündigtes Diablo in die Zukunft begleiten soll.

Blizzard Entertainment is seeking a game director with outstanding communications skills, proven experience in creative direction, strong ability in system design, and a stellar track record of shipping AAA games to lead the Diablo series into the future. RESPONSIBILITIES Be the vision holder for the franchise, setting the creative goals for the team.

Direct game design while successfully partnering with the production director to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.

Discuss games with the player community via press announcements, forum posts, interviews, and public appearances.

Maintain an awareness of global player behavior and customs to ensure that design decisions are relevant for international regions.

Coach and guide creative team members toward achieving their career goals.

Establish and maintain a creative environment, resolve personnel challenges, motivate qualified developers, and foster a culture of success. REQUIREMENTS Knowledgeable and passionate about Diablo games

A minimum of 5 years’ directing video game development

Shipped multiple AAA products as a game director or creative director

Outstanding communications and relationship-building skills

Recognized ability to guide and inspire large development teams

Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design, sound, and production

Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization

Great sense for what makes a game fun to play

Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience PLUSES Experience developing online games, action games, and / or role-playing games

International game experience

Higher educational degree

Bereits beim Addon Reaper of Souls suchte Blizzard einen neuen Game Director, es ist also nicht bekannt, ob nun tatsächlich eine Vakanz für ein vollkommen neues Diablo oder doch nur für eine neue Erweiterung besetzt werden soll. Eine weitere Ausschreibung sucht allerdings auch einen Senior VFX Artist, der „insanely passionate about the dark medieval worlds of Diablo“ ist. Diablo III wurde vor und zum Release oft kritisiert, da es zu „warcrafty“ sei, also zu bunt und nicht mehr düster. Steht also vielleicht doch ein Diablo IV an? Diesmal mit der gewünschten düsteren Welt, die wir uns bereits für Teil 3 gewünscht hätten? Man darf gespannt sein, was Blizzard für uns bereit hält.

